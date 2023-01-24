ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
kalkinemedia.com

Capricorn Energy Chair, CEO quit board after shareholder battle

Vote on planned merger with NewMed postponed to Feb. 22. (Adds analyst note, comment by Capricorn on future of CEO, CFO) Jan 24 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's chairperson, chief executive and three other directors have quit the board after weeks of shareholder pressure led by activist investor Palliser Capital to rejig the British oil and gas producer's leadership.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs CEO Touts Bank Performance as Some Investors Balk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing "great," while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm's hits -- and downplayed its misses.
Deadline

Apple CEO Tim Cook Again Nears $100 Million Annual Pay In Fiscal 2022 But Company Plans To Slash His Pay 40% This Year After “Shareholder Feedback”

Apple CEO Tim Cook came close to $100 million in total compensation for the second straight year, taking home $99.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to a proxy statement filed with the SEC. The filing notes that Apple’s compensation committee plans to slash the top exec’s pay by more than 40% compared with the target amount for last year in the wake of “feedback” from displeased investors. His target amount for fiscal 2023 is $49 million. “Taking into consideration Apple’s comparative size, scope, and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th...
Reuters

Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close

TORONTO/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - As one of Canada's most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
drugstorenews.com

Dollar Tree appoints new CEO

Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski is stepping down from his position and executive chairman Rick Dreiling will assume the top job, effective Jan. 29. Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski is stepping down from his position, as well as the company’s board of directors. Executive chairman Rick Dreiling will assume the top job, effective Jan. 29.
igbnorthamerica.com

BetMGM targets $2.0bn net revenue in 2023 after exceeding FY targets

BetMGM, the joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International, is “confident” of achieving up to $2.00bn in net revenue in 2023 after exceeding financial targets during its 2022 financial year. The operator said it delivered against a number of key strategic initiatives in 2022, which in turn...
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock Tops 20M Subs, Quarterly Loss Widens to $978M, Management Sees $3B Peak Loss in 2023

Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal, grew its revenue and subscribers in the fourth quarter, but its loss widened again compared with the year-ago period. In a conference call, management reiterated that the streamer’s loss would peak this year, predicting a loss of $3 billion. Comcast’s earnings report for the final period of 2022 detailed quarterly financials for NBCUniversal, including higher advertising revenue in its media unit, but lower ad revenue when excluding the soccer World Cup, and improved studios unit results, European pay TV and technology giant Sky, as well as latest pay TV and broadband subscriber figures for...
financemagnates.com

Five Directors Buy 1.89% Stake in Cornerstone amidst Revenue Boost

Five directors of Cornerstone FS PLC, a cloud-based provider of global payments and currency risk management services, have secured a total of 1.89% shares in the company via the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The transaction was sealed on January 20th. According to a press statement shared with Finance Magnates, the...
WWD

Fabiana Filippi Appoints Aldo Gotti CEO

MILAN — Fabiana Filippi has appointed Aldo Gotti its new chief executive officer, effectively immediately. Gotti is tasked with leading the positioning strategy of the brand and to accelerate its growth and development at a global level.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2023Plan C RTW Fall 2023Prada Men's Fall 2023 Gotti has previously held executive roles within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney. Most recently, he was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes, contributing to its growth. Brothers Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta, founders and owners of Fabiana Filippi, jointly stated that this is a “moment of great evolution” for their company...

