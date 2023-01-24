Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree Executive Chairman Dreiling to replace CEO Witynski
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Tuesday Executive Chairman Richard Dreiling will replace Chief Executive Officer Mike Witynski, nearly a year after agreeing to revamp its board in a settlement with activist investor Mantle Ridge.
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Salesforce Leaps On Possible Board Changes Following Activist Stake
Salesforce is said to be mulling big board changes following news that activists have taken stakes in the enterprise software group.
Salesforce appoints new board directors amid activist investor pressure
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) on Friday named three new board directors, including the chief of hedge fund ValueAct Capital, amid pressure from activist investors for better cost control and a management shakeup at the cloud-based software firm.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
kalkinemedia.com
Capricorn Energy Chair, CEO quit board after shareholder battle
Vote on planned merger with NewMed postponed to Feb. 22. (Adds analyst note, comment by Capricorn on future of CEO, CFO) Jan 24 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's chairperson, chief executive and three other directors have quit the board after weeks of shareholder pressure led by activist investor Palliser Capital to rejig the British oil and gas producer's leadership.
5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist
These companies offer attractive dividends that should keep rising in the future.
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs CEO Touts Bank Performance as Some Investors Balk
NEW YORK (Reuters) - To listen to Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive David Solomon, the bank is doing "great," while skeptical investors wonder what comes next. Days after Goldman reported disappointing profits that sent shares tumbling 6%, and months after it stepped back from a money-losing foray into Main Street banking, Solomon sat for an interview with Reuters in Davos, Switzerland where he highlighted the firm's hits -- and downplayed its misses.
Apple CEO Tim Cook Again Nears $100 Million Annual Pay In Fiscal 2022 But Company Plans To Slash His Pay 40% This Year After “Shareholder Feedback”
Apple CEO Tim Cook came close to $100 million in total compensation for the second straight year, taking home $99.4 million in fiscal 2022, according to a proxy statement filed with the SEC. The filing notes that Apple’s compensation committee plans to slash the top exec’s pay by more than 40% compared with the target amount for last year in the wake of “feedback” from displeased investors. His target amount for fiscal 2023 is $49 million. “Taking into consideration Apple’s comparative size, scope, and performance, the Compensation Committee also intends to position Mr. Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Dozen hedge funds eye bonanza as Rogers-Shaw deal nears close
TORONTO/LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - As one of Canada's most bitterly contested acquisitions nears the finish line, a dozen hedge funds including Citadel and Millennium Management are heaving a sigh of relief and sitting on profit of more than C$216 million ($162 million) on paper after a nearly two-year roller coaster ride.
via.news
IMAC Holdings And Greencity Acquisition Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are IMAC Holdings, Kala Pharmaceuticals, and Kintara Therapeutics. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 IMAC Holdings...
Boeing Reports Disappointing Q4 Earnings, But CEO Sees 'Explosive Start' To 2023 In Company's 'Sweet Spot'
Boeing Co BA shares are taking off after being trapped on the runway for most of the morning. The company turned in disappointing fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, but CEO Dave Calhoun says the planemaker has tailwinds under its wings. "If we look at the way we finished the quarter, we...
drugstorenews.com
Dollar Tree appoints new CEO
Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski is stepping down from his position and executive chairman Rick Dreiling will assume the top job, effective Jan. 29. Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski is stepping down from his position, as well as the company’s board of directors. Executive chairman Rick Dreiling will assume the top job, effective Jan. 29.
igbnorthamerica.com
BetMGM targets $2.0bn net revenue in 2023 after exceeding FY targets
BetMGM, the joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International, is “confident” of achieving up to $2.00bn in net revenue in 2023 after exceeding financial targets during its 2022 financial year. The operator said it delivered against a number of key strategic initiatives in 2022, which in turn...
Peacock Tops 20M Subs, Quarterly Loss Widens to $978M, Management Sees $3B Peak Loss in 2023
Peacock, the streaming service of Comcast’s entertainment unit NBCUniversal, grew its revenue and subscribers in the fourth quarter, but its loss widened again compared with the year-ago period. In a conference call, management reiterated that the streamer’s loss would peak this year, predicting a loss of $3 billion. Comcast’s earnings report for the final period of 2022 detailed quarterly financials for NBCUniversal, including higher advertising revenue in its media unit, but lower ad revenue when excluding the soccer World Cup, and improved studios unit results, European pay TV and technology giant Sky, as well as latest pay TV and broadband subscriber figures for...
financemagnates.com
Five Directors Buy 1.89% Stake in Cornerstone amidst Revenue Boost
Five directors of Cornerstone FS PLC, a cloud-based provider of global payments and currency risk management services, have secured a total of 1.89% shares in the company via the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The transaction was sealed on January 20th. According to a press statement shared with Finance Magnates, the...
Fabiana Filippi Appoints Aldo Gotti CEO
MILAN — Fabiana Filippi has appointed Aldo Gotti its new chief executive officer, effectively immediately. Gotti is tasked with leading the positioning strategy of the brand and to accelerate its growth and development at a global level.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2023Plan C RTW Fall 2023Prada Men's Fall 2023 Gotti has previously held executive roles within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney. Most recently, he was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes, contributing to its growth. Brothers Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta, founders and owners of Fabiana Filippi, jointly stated that this is a “moment of great evolution” for their company...
Comments / 0