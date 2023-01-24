ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

I think AMD needs to stop letting interns update its upcoming CPU info pages

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d30mm_0kPPdZ6500

AMD's best gaming CPUs ever are coming out on February 14! Oh… wait… no, that was a mistake. But good news, the new 3D V-cache chips are inexplicably going to support overclocking! Oh… wait… no, that was also a mistake.

See more

I mean, this is getting silly now. We've been waiting on AMD to launch its new gaming-focused AM5 processors since we were sat in a Texas hotel with the design team, grilling them over when it was going to start fusing a ton of extra cache onto its new chips.

And, you know what, AMD doesn't seem to be taking this launch very seriously at all.

A few weeks ago, there was talk of a February 14 release date on the AMD website , though that turned out to be a mistake and was immediately removed. And then yesterday we learned the product pages actually listed all three of the new Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs were going to be "Unlocked for Overclocking."

That was a surprise given that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D launched with both a lower clock speed than its Ryzen 5000-series predecessors and was completely locked out of the overclocking fun. Well, not quite completely.

It is still locked for traditional overclocking though we have seen folks overclock it to 5.14GHz via the BCLK setting in a super expensive motherboard. According to our review, the $450 CPU (on sale recently for $335) is a "technically elegant, efficient CPU that delivers on its promises." It's the fastest gaming processor you can jam into any AM4 motherboard, and so is actually still a rather effective chip given the relative ubiquity of the platform.

So yeah, that was a bit of a red flag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNrLo_0kPPdZ6500

(Image credit: AMD)

It would have theoretically been possible for AMD to allows some sort of overclocking on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the 7900X3D because those are the two dual-CCD processors. One of the CPUs has the 3D V-cache mounted on it (which is what reduces the voltage and clock speeds) and the other is exactly the same as the non-X3D Zen 4 chips.

The way it's apparently going to work with those dual-CCD CPUs is that Windows and the AMD drivers will be smart enough to know which compute chip is the right one for whatever primary application you are running . Does the software benefit more from high clock speeds? Go for the standard CCD. Does it actually get more out of a huge pool of attached cache memory? Go for the 3D V-cache die instead.

With the CCDs being so separate in the thinking of the OS means that theoretically you could just overclock the standard CCD to a higher clock speed and glean even more benefits from that die for the relevant software, even if you can't touch the 3D V-cache one.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D , however, just uses a single CCD, just like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and so there's no surprise that this one has no hope of overclocking outside of some hairy BCLK chicanery.

We still don't know when these new processors are going to arrive, but I'd be hopeful for a February release myself. Just lets hope the next announcement will contain the correct date.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale

If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, HP is offering a lot of reasons not to walk away empty handed right now. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is having a 72-hour flash sale that’s seeing major discounts on some of its most popular laptop models. Among these HP laptop deals are laptops from its Pavilion lineup, as well as monitors, PCs, and other laptop models. If you’re looking for something beyond a laptop, you can jump right in and shop the sale, but if a great deal on a great laptop is what you’re after, read onward for more details on the best laptop deals available in the HP 72-Hour Flash Sale.
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
Digital Trends

This HP laptop is typically $1,800, but right now it’s just $629

Let’s cut to the chase: The HP ProBook 445 G8 laptop is $1,199 off today. That’s certainly one of the best laptop deals available right now. The laptop, which typically costs $1,828, is now only $629 for the duration of this deal. It’s enough to make you do a doubletake, maybe even a tripletake. Plus, this edition comes with a free year of HP Wolf Pro Security. Go ahead and click the button below to take a look yourself, then read on for the highlights and an overview of what HP Wolf Pro Security can do to make your next year of laptop usage a low stress affair.
Ars Technica

Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 on January 31, but workarounds remain

Microsoft will stop selling downloadable licenses for Windows 10 on its website on January 31, according to a message on the product pages for Windows 10 Home and Pro. Although Windows 10 will continue to be supported with new security updates until at least October 2025, Microsoft is pushing anyone buying or building a new PC to use the newer Windows 11 instead.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy