ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Taylor Swift Songs Get Repeatedly Quoted During Congressional Hearing About Ticketmaster

On Tuesday, executives in the ticket sales industry testified in the United States Senate about possibly monopolistic practices. These issues came to prominence last year when ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert tour were mishandled, infuriating fans everywhere. The senators were not shy about referencing Swift or even quoting her lyrics during this hearing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Ticketmaster Blames Bots, Learns Lessons From Taylor Swift Concert Sale -Testimony

(Reuters) - Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday. "In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over...
CBS News

Months after Taylor Swift ticket problems, Ticketmaster faces questioning on Capitol Hill

Ticketmaster is in the hot seat on Capitol Hill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday looking into the lack of competition in the ticketing industry after the platform in November saw massive problems during a presale for Taylor Swift concert tickets. Bob Lefsetz, a music industry analyst and author of the Lefsetz Letter, joined CBS News to discuss.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power

Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.    The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation, […]
WUSA9

DC's Free Britney America to host Ticketmaster protest outside U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, January 24, a small organization in DC known as Free Britney America will host a Ticketmaster protest outside the U.S. Capitol. Organization officials encourage others to join in person or virtually to rally in support of ending Ticketmaster-Live Nation's monopoly over the live event and ticketing industry. The rally will be held at the same time as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets on this matter around 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Engadget

Ticketmaster knows it has a bot problem, but it wants Congress to fix it

In November, millions of Taylor Swift fans logged on to Ticketmaster hoping to scoop up tickets to arguably the most-anticipated tour of 2023. When the time came, the site crashed, rendering verified users unable to purchase admission to the singer's first slate of shows in five years. In the immediate aftermath, Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation explained that while 1.5 million people had signed up as legit customers, over 14 million hit the site when tickets went on sale — many of which were bots.
CNBC

The Live Nation and Ticketmaster monopoly

Artists, activists, and music lovers are once again calling for the break up of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The two companies merged in 2010 forming Live Nation Entertainment but critics of the company claim it has a monopoly on the live entertainment industry. While a monopoly is not illegal, abusing a monopoly position is. Here's how the industry got here and what the future could hold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy