Exclusive – Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov: “Elena didn’t get all the things you usually get from winning a Grand Slam title”

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
'It took me 10 f------ years' - Victoria Azarenka opens up about decade-old incident with Sloane Stephens at Australian Open
Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka has recently revealed it's taken her "10 f------ years to get over" the incident with Sloane Stephens during a semi-final match in 2013 at Melbourne Park. On Tuesday night, Azarenka booked herself another semi-final opportunity at the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam after...
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
Another controversy surrounds Novak Djokovic at Australian Open during win over Andrey Rublev
Novak Djokovic is once again the talk of the Australian Open after footage emerged of the Serbian receiving a message taped to his water bottle during his quarter-final win.
'No Way' - Rory McIlroy Claims Sergio Garcia Sergio Friendship Can't Be Rekindled
There is "no way" the former Ryder Cup partners will rekindle their friendship according to McIlroy
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Aryna Sabalenka advances in Melbourne as Billie Jean King wants Wimbledon change
Billie Jean King called for Wimbledon to allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the All England Club this year as Aryna Sabalenka set up the possibility of an all-Belarus Australian Open final.Sabalenka defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 and will take on surprise package Magda Linette on Thursday while Victoria Azarenka plays Russian-turned-Kazakh Elena Rybakina.With Russian Karen Khachanov through to the semi-finals in the men’s draw and Andrey Rublev also in the quarter-finals, the stakes could not be higher as Wimbledon organisers weigh up whether to reverse last year’s ban.🎾 9-0 in matches🎾 18-0 in sets@SabalenkaA is on a...
tennisuptodate.com
"Just one strange move, there is a risk": Pat Cash believes Djokovic is teetering on ending Australian Open with hamstring injury
Novak Djokovic is going strong at the Australian Open but former player Pat Cash believes one bad move could end his run at the event. Similar to how Nadal's Australian Open ended on one move, Novak Djokovic's could too. That is according to Pat Cash who expressed his views recently. Djokovic's leg injury did not cost him any matches yet but one bad move could end his event as it's still vulnerable. Cash said:
Tennis-Pegula bows out with head held high despite another quarter-final exit
MELBOURNE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Third seed Jessica Pegula may have been the strongest contender for the Australian Open title before Tuesday's quarter-final loss but the American said she would not beat herself up over missing out on a first Grand Slam semi-final yet again.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic uses post match interview in tribute to Federer: "Tennis misses him, for sure"
Novak Djokovic received a huge applause when he asked for the Australian crowd to give one to Roger Federer as both he and the sport of tennis miss him. It's been a while since Federer last played at the Australian Open and he'll never play again due to him bidding farewell to the sport last year. He's missed by many including Djokovic who referenced him in his speech after the win over Andrey Rublev. It's another semi-final for him in Melbourne, a place where he never lost a semi-final.
ng-sportingnews.com
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena from 7:30pm. The duo have been near-faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only three sets between them since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Tennis-Paul downs Shelton in all-American clash to make Australian Open semis
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Tommy Paul became the first American man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals since Andy Roddick in 2009 after outclassing Ben Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 in an all-American clash at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.
Alpine skiing-Slalom queen Shiffrin not immune to sport's uphill battle for brands
Jan 24 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin's bid for Alpine skiing history will inspire young fans but brands may be harder to sway as her sport fights to get a bigger share of the sponsorship pie, experts say.
tennisuptodate.com
"Every night after competition, she was watching YouTube (tennis) videos" - Patrick Mouratoglou speaks on Serena Williams' dedication to her craft
Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has showered praise on Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and his pupil Holger Rune for the sheer passion that they possess for tennis. Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, was arguably the best player ever to hold a racquet on the women's circuit. She made her debut in October 1995 and impacted the tennis world like no other player. Her last professional match came in the third round of the 2022 US Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"Definitely I'm not happy about that. I shouldn't have done it" - Tsitsipas expresses remorse after almost hitting ball kid at Australian Open
World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his regret after nearly hitting a ball kid during his quarterfinal match at the ongoing 2023 Australian Open. Tsitsipas advanced to his fourth Australian Open semifinal on Tuesday, January 24. The Greek proved too strong for unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka at Rod Laver Arena, winning 6-3 7-6(2) 6-4.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Gio Reyna 'guaranteed' Gregg Berhalter fallout would continue with Dortmund celebration, says Lalas
Berhalter was forced to publicly admit to kicking his now-wife Rosalind in the legs during a violent row back in 1991 earlier this month , having been threatened by a mystery blackmailer.
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
France World Cup winner has contract ripped up and only found out after he couldn’t get into training ground
A WORLD CUP winner only discovered that his club contract was terminated after he was locked out of the training ground. The attacker is believed to have turned up for training only to be refused access to the facilities due to his deal being ripped up. Former Newcastle flop Florian...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander and Schett on what Big Three brought to Men's tennis, believe Djokovic ends as GOAT: "We are going to miss those rivalries tremendously"
Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett discussed what the big three brought to tennis and why Novak Djokovic will most likely end up as the tennis GOAT. Novak Djokovic will have a chance to secure his 10th Australian Open final tomorrow when he takes on Tommy Paul and there is a very good chance he'll do it. The Serbian player is widely favoured as he played superb tennis so far this year and looks like the best player in the world again.
tennisuptodate.com
“There's not just top 20 tough opponents, there's like 150”: Pliskova not shocked by shock upsets at Australian Open
Karolina Pliskova secured a quarter-final at the Austrlaian Open and after her win, she admitted that there are many tough challenges on the WTA tour, not just top players. WTA events traditionally feature many upsets and this year's Australian Open wasn't any different. It's not something tennis fans are surprised by and neither is Karolina Pliskova. The Czech player spoke about the parity of the WTA Tour after booking a spot in the quarter-final. According to her, there are many tough opponents:
Comments / 1