Dim Gray to support Marillion in Leicester in May

Norwegian art rock trio Dim Gray have announced they have once again been invited to support Marillion at their UK weekend at Leicester at the De Montfort Hall on Saturday May 27 for two nights.

Dim Gray also supported the bad at last year's Stockholm Weekend in Spring 2022, where they earned a standing ovation.

"Only a handful of people knew who we were when we walked out on stage in Stockholm," says guitarist Håkon Hoiberg. "We were both humbled and overwhelmed by the wonderful response we received. As a result, Marillion and their fans have become very dear to us. We can’t wait to play for them again!”

“We are truly honoured to have been invited back to play another Marillion Weekend," adds lead vocalist and keyboardist Oskar Holldorff. "Since we last played for them, we have started to grow a UK fan base so it should be a brilliant night.”

At the same time it has also been announced that Dim Gray will also play on the Scandinavia-based Prog At Sea cruise from May 5-7 and also at Italy’s premier prog celebration, 2 Days Prog + 1 Festival, at Veruno in September.

“This will be the band’s first live performance in Italy," says Holldorff. "After playing outside Norway for the first time last year by visiting Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands, we are really excited to be reaching out further into Europe.”

It was recently announced that Holldorff has joined Big Big Train as the permanent keyboard player, a fter successfully deputising for former band member Carly Bryant during BBT’s September 2022 live shows . The band's management stress that he remains fully committed to Dim Gray and early material for their next album will see the band take another major step forwards.