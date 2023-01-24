Read full article on original website
The actors who have won the most Oscars
For most actors, winning an Oscar is seen as the absolute pinnacle of a Hollywood career. For a select group of performers, though, one simply isn’t enough. There have been 44 different actors to have won multiple awards, the first coming in 1937 when Luise Rainer became the original two-time Oscar darling. Some manage to win every time they are nominated. Others, such as the inimitable Meryl Streep, have careers peppered with nominations, winning only when the so-called narrative dictates. In 2021, Anthony Hopkins took home his second statuette, for his role in The Father. The year...
5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations
The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Has Tom Cruise won an Oscar? All of Tom Cruise’s Oscar nominations
Tomorrow, the nominations for the next batch of Academy Awards will be released ahead of the ceremony in March. There is a lot of speculation as to who will make the lists in the various categories and, some believe this may be a year for Tom Cruise and his turn in Top Gun: Maverick. This has also led people to wonder if he has ever won one before, and, we have all the details below.
What Is the Most Nominated Film at the 2023 Oscars?
After a year of anticipation and predictions, the Academy has finally announced the nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards in a morning live stream hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The fan-favorite selection Everything Everywhere All At Once led the pack with 11 nominations, including first-time nominations for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.
How to watch all the 2023 Oscar best picture nominees
A guide for how to watch all the best picture nominees ahead of the 2023 Oscars.
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Kevin Costner Wins Best Actor Golden Globe for 'Yellowstone' Role After Revealing Why He Couldn't Be There
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
'That' 90s Show' star Debra Jo Rupp says the worst moment in her career was her audition for producer Aaron Spelling
Pre-'That '70s Show,' Debra Jo Rupp said her audition in front of Aaron Spelling and others was met with total silence: "No one stuck up for me."
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
2023 Oscars: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Nominated In Six Categories
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars have officially been announced, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been nominated in six categories!. Angela Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel film is also nominated for Best Costume Design (Ruth...
Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress
The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
Ana de Armas scores Oscar nomination day after the Razzies trashed Blonde
The Razzies aren't always right. One day after the Golden Raspberry Awards announced nominations for the "worst" Hollywood offerings in 2022, the Academy Awards revealed their picks for the best highlights of film on Tuesday morning. And even though Blonde was the Razzies' most-nominated film this year, Ana de Armas subsequently showed them up by getting a Best Actress Oscar nod for her lead performance as Marilyn Monroe.
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
2023 Oscar nominations include nods for Oregon-connected movies ‘Tár,’ and ‘Pinocchio’
Nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning, and among those honored, two films with Oregon connections received recognition. Former Portlander Todd Field’s “Tár,” a striking study of a female composer and conductor, and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which was largely made in Portland, both earned 2023 Oscar nods.
Angela Bassett becomes first Oscar-nominated Marvel actress
After 15 years and 30 films, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally received an Academy Award nomination. When the nods for the 2023 Oscar nods were announced Tuesday, included among the Best Supporting Actress nominees was Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Before now, none of Marvel’s slew of A-listers — including Oscar nominees and winners Robert Downey, Jr., Cate Blanchett, the late Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Natalie Portman — have ever been nominated for their work in an MCU movie. The most high-profile nomination Marvel has received till now was Best...
Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
Regal to Screen All 10 Best Picture Nominees, Including Netflix Movies
Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.
Andrea Riseborough's 'To Leslie' heads back to theaters after best actress Oscar nod
Indie drama 'To Leslie,' which made only $27,000 in its first theatrical run, heads back to cinemas after star Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination.
