After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO