Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Marlins No Longer Interested in Former Astros Star Gurriel
According to a new report, the Miami Marlins are no longer interested in former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel.
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub
After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
“It hurt enough that I never dunked again” - Oscar Robertson on why he never slammed the ball in an NBA game
Instead of dunking, Robertson opted to bait a foul from defenders for and-1 opportunities.
MLB Second Base Tiers: Brandon Drury & Bryson Stott headline Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in The Pretty Solid & The Rest Tier. Do you agree?
Mel Kiper reveals Georgia QB Stetson Bennett's draft projection
ESPN's Mel Kiper unveiled his NFL Mock Draft 1.0 on Wednesday and made rounds on various morning shows to promote it. On "First Take," he was asked about his thoughts on Georgia QB Stetson Bennett IV and his draft stock. "Nobody can really give you any answer on Stetson Bennett...
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
Marlins Outright Daniel Castano
Left-hander Daniel Castano went unclaimed on waivers and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Jacksonville, the team announced Thursday. Castano, who was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Johnny Cueto, will be in spring training as a non-roster invitee. Acquired alongside Sandy Alcantara, Zac Gallen and Magneuris...
ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James
‘ Bronny James’ recruitment has been a subject receiving attention over the last week, and one coach shared just how difficult the process is. Bronny is the oldest son of LeBron James, and the Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) senior is set to attend college in the fall. He has not yet decided on which... The post ACC coach shares how difficult it is to recruit Bronny James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Astros hire Braves executive Dana Brown, who becomes MLB's only Black GM
The Houston Astros announced Thursday they have hired Dana Brown, previously the Atlanta Braves' vice president of scouting, as their new general manager, ending a two-month search process after parting ways with James Click. With the promotion, Brown becomes the only Black general manager in MLB. Before his four-year tenure...
