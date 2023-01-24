On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...

2 DAYS AGO