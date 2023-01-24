Read full article on original website
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is — Wait for It — the Academy
On Tuesday morning, seven years after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last announced its Oscar nominations in front of press and publicists (that announcement turned out to be the second consecutive one without any Black acting nominees, aka #OscarsSoWhite), the in-person gathering returned to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. And this time, Academy insiders, less than a year removed from “The Slap” Oscars telecast and its near record-low ratings, must have been very happy that they had an audience for an announcement that yielded some promising news for the organization and its 95th Oscars ceremony. The nominations have set...
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List
Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
Oscar Nominations 2023: See the Full List of Academy Awards Nominees
Awards season is officially in full swing — and the biggest night in Hollywood is quickly approaching. This morning, M3GAN star Allison Williams and 2022’s Best Action Live Short Film winner Riz Ahmed are announcing the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Good Morning America. And we have you covered on the latest. Between Coda making history as the first film starring a predominately deaf cast to win Best Picture and Will Smith breaking the internet by smacking Chris Rock across the face, this year’s award show has a lot of work to top last year’s event. Viewers likely won’t forget the drama of the...
How to watch all the 2023 Oscar best picture nominees
A guide for how to watch all the best picture nominees ahead of the 2023 Oscars.
Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick scores Oscar nod for Best Picture
Tom Cruise's return to his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick has earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. The film was lauded by some as a rebut of Hollywood wokeness and an embrace of patriotism. One reviewer called the movie "a refreshing and welcome relief from the ideological propaganda that permeates modern Hollywood."
Oscar Contenders Court Box-Office Bounce as Drama Audiences Dwindle
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - More movie theaters this weekend will be showing "The Fablemans," "Tar" and "Women Talking," a move to capitalize on the films' Oscar nominations at a time when dramas are struggling to draw people to cinemas. After moviegoing plunged during the pandemic, audiences have returned in droves...
The Oscar Nominations Are In, and a Few Big Trends Are Out
For once, the Academy Award nominations seemingly arrived without too much existential panic about the entire enterprise. The latest slate of honorees, announced this morning by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, includes two of the most commercially successful films of the year, a bunch of crowd-pleasing word-of-mouth hits, and some genuine indie and foreign surprises. Plus, the Academy’s attention heavily tilted toward films that debuted and played in movie theaters rather than on streaming.This year’s Oscars, which will air March 12 on ABC, have been blessedly free of production squabbles. There are no internal battles over whether to cut certain...
