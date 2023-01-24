Read full article on original website
Girls basketball: Oregon beats Columbus to extend win streak to five
The Oregon girls basketball team continued its hot streak and has been playing its best basketball the second half of the season. Oregon (10-5, 7-2 Badger West) has won five straight games and vaulted into first place in the Badger West with a 0.5-game lead ahead of Reedsburg (7-3). The Panthers steamrolled Columbus 70-44 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Oregon High School. Columbus (13-5) entered the game ranked ninth in Division 3 by WisSports.net.
Fitchburg police arrest Oregon resident for eluding officers, OWI
Fitchburg police arrested 38-year-old Oregon resident Alexander Sandoval on Saturday, Jan. 21 after he attempted to elude police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. Around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. No one was...
League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9
The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
