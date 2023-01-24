The Oregon girls basketball team continued its hot streak and has been playing its best basketball the second half of the season. Oregon (10-5, 7-2 Badger West) has won five straight games and vaulted into first place in the Badger West with a 0.5-game lead ahead of Reedsburg (7-3). The Panthers steamrolled Columbus 70-44 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Oregon High School. Columbus (13-5) entered the game ranked ninth in Division 3 by WisSports.net.

OREGON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO