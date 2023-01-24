Read full article on original website
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it was...
