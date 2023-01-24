Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
foodgressing.com
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
Harper's Bazaar
The 12 Best Thrift Stores in New York City for Vintage and Designer Finds
Thrift shopping is an endurance sport. You can't walk into the experience with a single piece in mind, but put in the time, and you may come away with a whole bag of unique items. New York City is a town particularly well suited to thrifting: Sprinkled throughout the boroughs are scores of shops to browse—both tightly curated and totally unedited. The best thrift shops channel the city's energy, whether that be uptown society or downtown trendsetters. Shopping in the city, you might be lucky enough to score vintage Alaïa or Chanel donated by a celebrity, fashion editor, or business executive. In addition, many thrift stores are nonprofits that rely on donations and donate proceeds to important causes like AIDS research or support for the homeless.
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Honored With His Own Day In Harlem
Harlem, NY - Ma$e has proudly represented Harlem, New York throughout his career, and now his hometown has returned the favor. The former Bad Boy hitmaker was honored with his own day in New York City at a proclamation ceremony held outside Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater on Tuesday (January 24).
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 53 apartments in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 53 newly constructed apartments at 1010 Pacific St. in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from $56,983 to $138,840 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,576 for a studio. There are 39 one-bedroom units available, which can accommodate up...
westviewnews.org
The Boy from Brooklyn
I was in high school when I finally got the courage to get on the train. I knew if my mom found out I would be in big trouble. Because back in the day, the subways were really bad. After I stepped foot into the West Village, for the very first time, there was no turning back: The Boy from Brooklyn, found his home!
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
Fordham Welcomes Asylum Seekers Into Lincoln Center Area
Fordham Lincoln Center’s (FLC) newest neighbors moved in just three blocks south of campus in November 2022. Due to an influx of asylum seekers arriving in buses at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal, The Watson Hotel, located on West 57th Street, was converted into a temporary shelter for migrants by the City of New York on Nov. 10, 2022.
Eater
What Are NYC’s Finest Noodle Soups?
Every season is soup season in New York; it’s not uncommon to encounter waits at the city’s top ramen spots even in the summer months. Since it’s chilly outside and we have nearly two months of winter ahead, what better time to discuss favorite spots for hot, nourishing noodle soups?
tripsavvy.com
You Can Recreate a 1940s Hudson River Trip on These Historic Train Cars
Craving a taste of the golden age of travel? Train lovers and history buffs are about to get the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams when two restored railroad cars from one of the country's most historic trains make a comeback next month. The United Railroad Historical Society...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad.
A night out at NYC’s new exclusive nightclub Friki Tiki
Where the night owls flock NYC in one night: Elegant classy Le Bernardin. Three Michelin stars. Eric Ripert in his chef whites greeting the Atlanta pair who came straight from JFK — with luggage — for his signature eight-course tasting menu. Then Part 2. Friki Tiki. An underground 1,200-square-foot nightclub/bar on 44th and Ninth. Getaway cars don’t even drive there. They schlepped me through a secret back entrance, around a kitchen and locker room, past rusty elevator doors, down a crappy hall, alongside laundry in a basement steam room, sidestep a boiler and — wow! — enter what a Realtor might call a teardown. I’m told it’s...
westviewnews.org
THE SECRET WEAPON OF URBAN LIVING
Sometimes our cities get the unwarranted reputation as being cold, dangerous and unfriendly places to live. Many of our European friends often remark how much they love New York, but that they could never live here.They remember the sky scrapers often obscuring the sun, bustling streets with honking horns, ambulance sirens and the ominous and ubiquitous steam rising from our streets. Do any of us really understand why that steam is there? I guess it is just one of those things we accept blindly as a fact of life of living in New York. Our friends’ opinions of the city often change, however, when they see where we live on Grove Street. They never expect to see a street lined with stately trees forming a sort of gothic canopy protecting our block. They are surprised to see the quaint birdhouses often hidden in plain sight giving the block some needed and welcome color in the wintery months when the Autumn leaves have fallen. They are amazed to see the beautiful flowers and selected greenery that abounds in the tree-wells around every tree, not only on Grove Street, but on the surrounding streets such as Bedford, Barrow and Commerce. They marvel at the lack of traffic and have even chuckled at the sight of a cat lying peacefully and undisturbed in the middle of Commerce street near The Cherry Lane Theatre. Our city, however, has another secret weapon that allows for many social interactions that often are not present in the suburbs. There, most things now seem to be oriented to the back of the house where often residents drive home from work directly into their garages never even seeing the neighbors. They enter the house from the garage to enjoy their back yard, pool or outside deck. What do we have that they often do not have? This secret weapon to which i refer is THE STOOP!
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
onstageblog.com
'Kids Night on Broadway' Promotion Proves Broadway Doesn't Really Care About Kids Coming To Shows
The Broadway League announced this week that ‘Kids Night on Broadway’ will be returning to New York City in 2023. This is a promotion Broadway runs across the country that offers kids free tickets to a Broadway show in an effort to, amongst other things, get kids introduced to Broadway shows and hopefully hooked. As their press release noted, people who get introduced to Broadway at a young age tend to become fanatics at a higher rate than people introduced to Broadway shows as adults.
NYC winter storm: AccuWeather says later arrival time impacts snow chances
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm arriving in New York City Wednesday is expected to begin closer to the early afternoon hours, an AccuWeather forecaster said, signaling a shift that will lower the chances snowfall accumulates in the five boroughs. The minor shift in timing has significant implications...
Massive Payday Awaits People Across New York
Millions and millions of dollars are just waiting to be claimed by someone in New York. All it takes is a dollar and a dream. The jackpot for the Powerball has passed the half-a-billion dollar mark and is currently sitting at $502 million dollars. That means someone in New York could get themselves a massive payday if they take home the jackpot.
Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday
Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
Comments / 0