NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Jan 24, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Covenant Winery, which highlights appellation driven wines from California and Israel, kicks off its 20th anniversary celebration on Sunday, February 5 at City Winery from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in New York City with a jazz concert led by winery founder and proprietor, Jeff Morgan, and friends.

