Read full article on original website
Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Automation Technologies Built to Serve New “iGeneration” of Workers
Lucas Systems rolled out new warehouse technology services to better support a Generation Z workforce. “These are all signs that tomorrow’s warehouses will need to operate differently than they do today,” says Lucas Systems CMO Ken Ramoutar. “Gen Z workers expect to use modern technologies like they use at home. Handheld and personalized, tech must be easy to use and must help them save time and mitigate exertion.”
waste360.com
Waste Harmonics Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics has acquired New Market Waste Solutions in a move that advances the company's technology-driven customer service solutions. Michael Hess, Waste Harmonics founder, president and CEO, noted the positivity around the purchase. “This acquisition puts us in a great position to enhance and complement our efforts while leveraging our...
TurnOnGreen’s Subsidiary Digital Power Corporation Completes Development of Product to Power the Future Platform of Broadband and Cable Technology
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC: IMHC), at times referred to as TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“ TurnOnGreen ” or the “ Company ”), announced that its subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“ DPC ”), has completed the development phase of its generic access platform (“ GAP ”) power supply unit for powering broadband network access nodes. DPC’s GAP power supply unit enables broadband and multi-system operators to add new functions and services to access nodes. This novel GAP power supply unit design allows multi-system operators (“MSOs”) to accelerate technology updates, deliver multiple services utilizing a single node platform, facilitate the migration to an edge-computing model, increase service velocity and reduce inventory costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005296/en/ Gap Node by Digital Power Corporation, a TurnOnGreen Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Tin Mok Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- Faraday Future (“FF,” “FFIE,” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Mr. Tin Mok, Global Executive Vice President of Global User Ecosystem at Faraday Future, has been appointed to FFIE’s Board of Directors as the executive director effective January 25, 2023. On the same date, the Board also appointed Mr. Tin Mok as a member of the Board’s Finance and Investment Committee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005977/en/ Tin Mok Appointed to Faraday Future’s Board of Directors as an Executive Director (Photo: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Supply Chain Evidence Management Platform
RKVST released its public attestation feature, further adding a new level of trust for digital supply chains that can be used to prove the provenance of any digital or physical asset. Together with new multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transaction features, this platform reduces the barriers to adopting supply chain transparency.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Inverters help combat PID as solar technology evolves
Potential induced degradation (PID) has haunted the solar industry since its origin. This phenomenon happens when the high-voltage DC side of a solar project is installed next to other equipment with differing voltage. The discrepancy can induce sodium migration, where electrons enclosed in module glass escape and speed up module degradation.
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
Jungheinrich to Expand Warehouse Automation with Storage Solutions’ Acquisition
Jungheinrich AG acquired Storage Solutions to gain enhanced access to the U.S. warehousing and automation market. “The acquisition of Storage Solutions is an important step in the implementation of our 2025+ strategy. It is an excellent opportunity to expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and adds a strong strategic platform for growth in warehouse automation across the region. Storage Solutions is a well-established and successful business with an attractive customer base and an excellent management team. We see great opportunities in combining the warehouse and automation capabilities of both parties to the benefit of customers in the U.S. as well as our European customers with operations in North America,” says Dr. Lars Brzoska, CEO of Jungheinrich.
conceptcarz.com
Software for Charging Point Operators: BMW i Ventures Leads an Investment Round in AMPECO
BMW i Ventures announced today a lead investment in AMPECO, an electric vehicle charging management platform that enables large-scale public, business, fleet, and residential providers to manage EV chargers at scale. The funding will be used to drive further expansion into North America and Europe, while also growing AMPECO's engineering and product innovation teams.
aiexpress.io
Atomic AI Raises $35M in Series A Financing
Atomic AI, a San Francisco, CA-based biotechnology firm combining machine studying with structural biology to unlock RNA drug discovery, raised $35M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Playground World, with participation from 8VC, Manufacturing unit HQ, Greylock, NotBoring, AME Cloud Ventures, Nat Friedman, Doug Mohr, Neal Khosla, and Patrick Hsu.
boatingindustry.com
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
csengineermag.com
B2W Software Earns Constructech Top Products Award for Employee App for Time and Performance Tracking
B2W Software, a Trimble company providing estimating and operations software for heavy construction, has earned a 2023 Constructech Top Products award for its B2W Employee App. Designed for time and performance tracking, the B2W Employee App, introduced in 2022, allows individual employees to record labor hours, productivity, equipment utilization and...
SpaceNews.com
Lockheed Martin eyes international customers for GPS augmentation systems
WASHINGTON — The availability of a new GPS navigation signal for civilian users is creating market opportunities in so-called satellite-based augmentation systems — known as SBAS — that countries around the world are developing or upgrading to support transportation and other industries, said Andre Trotter, Lockheed Martin’s vice president of navigation systems.
envirotech-online.com
New 24/7 professional monitoring service to enhance safety platform
Industrial Scientific Corp. has unveiled a new 24/7 Professional Monitoring service to enhance its iNet® Now safety platform. The service offers real-time response centre monitoring for gas exposures and panic or man-down alarms, with call centre agents continuously monitoring gas detector readings and escalating incidents according to a configurable response plan. When an alarm is triggered on a worker's gas detector, an agent will follow a designated response plan until the alarm is addressed safely, providing assistance to workers and increasing site efficiency.
marinelink.com
Container Shipping Giants Maersk, MSC to End Alliance from 2025
Container shipping firms MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk have mutually agreed to terminate, effective in January 2025, their 2M alliance. 2M is a container shipping line vessel sharing agreement (VSA) introduced in 2015 " with the aim of ensuring competitive and cost-efficient operations on the Asia-Europe, Transatlantic and Transpacific trades."
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
ProovStation Raises 10.4 Million Euros to Deploy the First Network of AI-assisted Testing Stations for the Sale of Used Vehicles
Four years after its creation, Proovstation, the European leader in automated vehicle testing solutions assisted by Artificial Intelligence, announces the closing of a new funding round of 10.4 million euro led by Supernova Invest, alongside Otium Capital, through its industrial venture fund, and Crédit Agricole Création. This fundraising will enable the startup to consolidate its pioneering role and to establish itself internationally as a key player in the used vehicles market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005107/en/ From left to right: Anton Komyza CFO & Cofounder, Cédric Bernard CEO & Cofounder, Gabriel Tissandier General Director & Cofounder (Photo: ProovStation) ProovStation, a France-based company with 50 employees, is the industrial deeptech startup behind the first automobile scanner that fully automates the inspection and valuation process for used vehicles in 3 seconds.
accesslifthandlers.com
Podcast exclusive: How JCB made hydrogen combustion a reality
Tim Burnhope, chief innovation & growth officer for JCB, and Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress/New Power Progress, discuss the company’s journey to develop a hydrogen combustion engine, including the challenges the company had to overcome, its unique approach to the technology and next steps needed to reach serial production.
bitcoinist.com
First Bitcoin Mining Powered By Nuclear Energy To Open In The U.S. In Q1 This Year
Positioning bitcoin mining with carbon-free sources, like nuclear energy, offers enormous benefits to the cryptocurrency industry as digital assets grow in popularity, acceptability, and engagement with the broader economy. World Nuclear News reports that Cumulus Data, a subsidiary of independent power producer Talen Energy and a maker of zero-carbon data...
Comments / 0