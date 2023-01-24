BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”

9 HOURS AGO