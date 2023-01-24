World’s Only Truly Immersive Sports AirBnB Gets Visits – and Competition – from Pro Athletes

Read full article on original website
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
Welcome to Orlando: City leaders, XFL owner introduce Guardians
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — ORLANDO, Fla. -- In just under a month, the Orlando Guardians open their XFL season in Houston. The Guardians are Orlando’s newest professional team and on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined XFL Chairwoman Dany Garcia and head coach Terrell Buckley for a press conference to welcome this new chapter in The City Beautiful.
Orlando-area restaurateurs and chefs earn 2023 James Beard Award nominations
Nominees include Johnny and Jimmy Tung, as well as Kabooki Sushi's Henry Moso
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
allears.net
NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida
Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST
Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
The Laker/Lutz News
Isn’t it iconic?
If you’ve driven past or through Orlando, if you’ve visited any of the areas around Disney or Universal or SeaWorld, it’s highly unlikely you would have missed the giant marker indicating ICON Park’s location. We’re talking about The Wheel, of course. It’s a giant Ferris wheel,...
High-End Japanese Cuisine to Debut in Baldwin Park
"Baldwin Park has an amazing lakefront and lakes are so much of what makes Orlando Orlando.”
Fast Casual
Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida
Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
SeaWorld announces culinary dishes, concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s largest theme park food festival returns next weekend featuring more all-new food and rocking headline concerts. SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival returns Feb. 3, and will feature more than 200 delicious food and drink offerings inspired by cultures around the world. There...
Here’s the latest on Lynx’s CEO search
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Public bus agency Lynx’s board of directors will decide soon on whether to keep its interim CEO or search for a successor. The organization...
WDW News Today
Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park
Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month
We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
mynews13.com
Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout
ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours
Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours! Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local... The post Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
disneyfoodblog.com
“The Corporate Kingdom Has Come to an End” — Updates on Disney World’s Reedy Creek District
Disney could be headed toward some MAJOR changes in 2023. Bob Iger is back as CEO, a proxy battle is underway related to seats on Disney’s Board of Directors, and NEW attractions will be opening soon. But, for today we’re focusing on another situation that is plagued with uncertainty and could significantly impact Disney’s way of operating.
