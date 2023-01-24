ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

World’s Only Truly Immersive Sports AirBnB Gets Visits – and Competition – from Pro Athletes

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Welcome to Orlando: City leaders, XFL owner introduce Guardians

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — ORLANDO, Fla. -- In just under a month, the Orlando Guardians open their XFL season in Houston. The Guardians are Orlando’s newest professional team and on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joined XFL Chairwoman Dany Garcia and head coach Terrell Buckley for a press conference to welcome this new chapter in The City Beautiful.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

NEW Campus Details Revealed for Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

Back in 2021, The Walt Disney Company purchased land in the Lake Nona area of Orlando with plans to move thousands of employees from California to Florida. Since then, the project has been put on pause, and with Bob Iger’s return as Disney’s CEO, the future of the relocation had been uncertain. A recent update indicates that Disney is still moving forward with the project, and now we’re taking a look at the full details of the plan.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Dezerland Orlando to host FREE annual FAMILYFEST

Start the new year off right by spending a day full of family fun at FamilyFest Orlando. This year, the parenting expo is taking place at Florida’s largest indoor attraction, Dezerland Action Park, on January 28th from noon to 6 p.m. This is the first time the event will be held in Orlando and it promises to be more exciting than ever before.
ORLANDO, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Isn’t it iconic?

If you’ve driven past or through Orlando, if you’ve visited any of the areas around Disney or Universal or SeaWorld, it’s highly unlikely you would have missed the giant marker indicating ICON Park’s location. We’re talking about The Wheel, of course. It’s a giant Ferris wheel,...
ORLANDO, FL
Fast Casual

Capital Tacos signs 3-store agreement for Florida

Shortly after announcing its five-market expansion plan, Capital Tacos is making good on its promise to establish brick-and-mortar franchises in its home base of Florida with the announcement of a three-unit development agreement for the state's central region. The first will open this spring at the Clermont Regional Shopping Center, 1042-1044 E Highway 50 in Clermont, under the ownership of Jim Kerr, according to a company press release.
CLERMONT, FL
407area.com

Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma

Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s the latest on Lynx’s CEO search

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Public bus agency Lynx’s board of directors will decide soon on whether to keep its interim CEO or search for a successor. The organization...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Shares Plans for Lake Nona Campus Including 8 Buildings and a Park

Orlando Sentinel has shared the plans for The Walt Disney Company’s new campus coming to Lake Nona, Florida. City of Orlando records showed Disney was seeking a parcel master plan for the project earlier this month. The plans show eight proposed buildings, three garages, and a central plant. The...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Attraction Shutting Down Next Month

We hope you weren’t planning on riding this attraction next month!. The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to dozens of iconic rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. The Resort’s two newest rides, Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, top multiple “best of the best” lists, and for a good reason, as each ride is thrilling and truly innovative.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando physical education teacher turns video game into real-life workout

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school principal nominated A+ Teacher Sean Paino, saying he's an amazing physical education instructor who makes learning fun and creates opportunities for students to thrive. What You Need To Know. Sean Paino is a teacher at Baldwin Park Elementary in Orlando. His physical education course...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours

Our picks for the best in Orlando happy hours! Dine and drink at a fraction of the regular price during happy hour at one of Orlando's many restaurants and bars. From elevated pub grub to delicious gourmet small plates, these local... The post Budget-friendly Dates at Orlando Happy Hours appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy