This $7 Million Turks & Caicos Penthouse Has a 90-Foot Balcony That Overlooks the Caribbean Sea
If you’re looking for a Caribbean escape that includes powdery white-sand beaches and sparkling turquoise-blue waters, one newly listed penthouse in Turks and Caicos can make your island dreams come true. Positioned on the idyllic (and award-winning) Grace Bay Beach, this tropical retreat sits atop The Regent Grand Resort. Measuring a whopping 5,953 square feet, the Tuscan-inspired residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus its own private garage and storage unit which you can access via a keyed elevator. It also includes a sun-drenched outdoor patio with a marble-finished wet bar where you can entertain or simply soak up some...
This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below
Oil Nut Bay, a private-island development in the British Virgin Islands, has long been a sanctuary for travelers seeking a secluded, exclusive vacation. Only accessible via helicopter or boat, the 400-acre Caribbean isle is dominated by white-sand beaches, mountainous terrain and unspoiled nature paired with upscale real-estate offerings, villa rentals and five-star amenities, such as gourmet restaurants, outdoor pursuits and a private marina. It’s nearly impossible to visit this pristine enclave without planning your next trip, but luckily, Oil Nut Bay’s array of incredible real estate makes it easy to come back for good. The latest listing is a cliffside home,...
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation
During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
'Mad Dog' surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
Newly Listed English Country Home Gives Any ‘Luxury Spa in the U.K. a Run for Its Money’
In the countryside of Kent, the English county known as the “Garden of England,” a home with grounds that live up to the area’s reputation has come to the market for close to £7 million (US$8.67 million). The property, known as Thorn Farm, stands on close...
Inside Sugar Ray Leonard’s Serene Los Angeles Megamansion
Sugar Ray Leonard has shaved the price of his supersized Tuscan-style Los Angeles villa, which has a serene setting and scenic views. The Florentine-style mansion has a romantic, period look and lies in the affluent coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, close to beaches. The welterweight champion and his wife Bernadette Robi first listed their property in 2019 for $51.995 million with another agent. In the fall, they relisted it for $7 million under its original asking price.
What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic. What’s the Deal?At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip,...
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
Get Into Glamping at a Beachside Resort Inside a Caribbean National Park
It was on my first night staying at Cinnamon Bay Campground in St. John that I began to wonder if I’d made a mistake. Perhaps my error was simply the three painkiller cocktails I’d consumed, now spurring me to contemplate the two-minute walk from my tent to the bathroom.
Mansion Global Daily
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Miami Rental Set to Sell for $17 Million, Soho Is Home to the U.K.’s Most Expensive Rents, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Jan. 25, 2023. The Lead. Ivanka...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Montevideo
The capital city of Uruguay isn’t as popular or as busy as South American destinations like Buenos Aires or Santiago — but Montevideo has a lot to offer discerning travelers in search of a laidback oceanside vacation. The largest city in Uruguay is home to just short of two million residents but the relaxed attitude and slowed-down pace of life make the city feel more like a small beach town than a bustling metropolis.
That Luxury Sicilian Villa From “The White Lotus” Is Available to Rent on Airbnb
Ever since season two of The White Lotus wrapped, we’ve been looking for something to fill the wanderlust void. Sure, you can stay at the actual resort, but if you’re looking for even more of a slice of Sicilian history, you can now rent the grand villa that was featured on episode three of the show.
Discover Portugal: The Ultimate 2-Week Itinerary
We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Welcome to Portugal, home to many gorgeous locations full of beautiful nature, stunning architecture, rich history, and delicious food. You could easily explore this diverse country for months. However, two weeks is the perfect amount of time to get a good impression.
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
