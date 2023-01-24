ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kisswtlz.com

Bay City Standoff Suspect Found Unfit to Stand Trial

A Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last October over an eviction notice has been found incompetent to stand trial. Harold Nielsen was referred for a forensic exam and competency hearing on January 17th. 74th District Court Judge Mark Janer presided over a competency hearing on January 20th and ruled Nielsen incompetent to stand trial at this time. On October 26th a warrant was issued for the 78-year-old’s arrest after an attempt was made to evict him from an apartment on Garfield Avenue near Columbus. He allegedly threw a knife striking the court officer. Police say he later produced a long-gun, barracading himself inside the apartment.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation

Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death

FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Boy Allegedly Kidnapped by Mother Found Safe

(source: Flint Police Department) An 18-month-old boy reportedly kidnapped by his own mother has been found safe. Wyatt Thompson, a ward of the state, was having a supervised visit with 40-year-old Janiel Bunstead on Monday when she allegedly left the the area of 111 East Court Street in Flint with the boy. A police search over the course of two days determined their whereabouts.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Accused of Kidnapping Own Son

A woman is accused of kidnapping her own son from a supervised visit in Flint on Monday. 18-month-old Wyatt Edward Thompson is a ward of the state and was seeing his mother, 40-year-old Janiel Marie Bunstead. Police say Bunstead took Wyatt around 2:00 p.m. They were last seen near 111 East Court Street.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
MIDLAND, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Crash Killing Two People In Kalamazoo County

A Saginaw man was convicted in Kalamazoo County this week to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips faces 15-years in prison on the felony counts. On May 7, 2021 Phillips crashed into the vehicle driven by 83-year-old Joel Shaffer. Shaffer and his passenger 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer both died in the crash on U.S. 131 south of Schoolcraft in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal wants new trial

FLINT, MI – A Davison man sentenced to life in prison in December 2021 after poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal dose of heroin has requested a new trial. Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Monday, Jan. 23, will decide whether to grant Jason Thomas Harris, 48, a new trial on the grounds that Harris received ineffective counsel at his November 2021 trial on charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County man faces federal charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man says he's innocent of the charges brought against him in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C. Isaac Thomas appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Flint on Thursday. He anticipated being charged with a misdemeanor but was surprised when a judge read charges against him, which included several felony charges.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy