kisswtlz.com
Bay City Standoff Suspect Found Unfit to Stand Trial
A Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last October over an eviction notice has been found incompetent to stand trial. Harold Nielsen was referred for a forensic exam and competency hearing on January 17th. 74th District Court Judge Mark Janer presided over a competency hearing on January 20th and ruled Nielsen incompetent to stand trial at this time. On October 26th a warrant was issued for the 78-year-old’s arrest after an attempt was made to evict him from an apartment on Garfield Avenue near Columbus. He allegedly threw a knife striking the court officer. Police say he later produced a long-gun, barracading himself inside the apartment.
18-year-old faces trial in fatal Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – An 18-year-old man is scheduled to stand trial next month in the July 4, 2021, shooting of a Flint man. Matthew Fabias Upchurch, 18, appeared before Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Monday, Jan. 23, for a pretrial hearing at which attorneys in the case said no resolution has been reached and a trial date should be scheduled.
Lansing police need help with fraud and aggravated assault cases
Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information on these cases could get as much as a $1,000 reward.
wsgw.com
Suspects Found with Meth and Guns on Saginaw Chippewa Reservation
Two men are lodged in Isabella County Jail on charges related to possession of methamphetamine and guns. 51-year-old John Guy Smith faces charges related to operating a drug house, including possession and delivery of controlled substances, and weapons charges, and maintaining a drug house. He was arrested on Sunday after police from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police executed a warrant at his home a in the 5200 block of Chippewa Road. Officers found meth, suboxone and evidence related to the sale of drugs.
Saginaw man acted in self-defense when he fatally shot teen in dice game gone awry, defense says
SAGINAW, MI — Three Februarys ago, an afternoon dice game between friends turned violent, a scuffle escalating to gunfire. When the smoke cleared, 16-year-old Saginaw resident De’Tavion L. Favorite lay dying from three bullet wounds. More than 1,000 days later, the man accused of pulling the trigger and...
Flint man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity in father’s death
FLINT, MI – A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the October 2021 death of his father. Joseph Skinner III on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, domestic violence and two counts of felony firearm.
Ex-Bay City Public Safety director arraigned on assault charge, targeted in federal lawsuit
BAY CITY, MI — The morning after a federal lawsuit was filed against him, former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini appeared in state court for arraignment on an assault charge. Both the civil suit and the criminal charge stem from the same incident — Cecchini confronting...
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
WNEM
Police: Saginaw men facing charges alleged robbery, torture to undergo psychiatric evaluation
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The two men from Saginaw who are facing felony charges after allegedly holding two people captive, robbing and torturing them, are going to undergo psychiatric evaluation, court records show. Jontorrion Reed and Mitchell Ballard allegedly took two people captive on Jan. 5 through Jan. 6, Sgt....
Bay County man accused of starving 36 deer to death set for trial after judge rejects plea deal
BAY CITY, MI — Having previously pleaded no contest to starving nearly 40 deer to death, a Bay County man is now headed to trial after a judge declined to go along with his sentencing recommendation. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran was scheduled to sentence 58-year-old Dale...
Shiawassee County parents to stand trial in death of 1-year-old son
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI — Two people will stand trial on second-degree murder charges and other felonies in connection with the Feb. 5, 2022, death of a 1-year-old boy in Shiawassee Township. David Ross Bannister and Jennifer Fae Kincaid, each charged with second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, possession of less...
wsgw.com
Boy Allegedly Kidnapped by Mother Found Safe
(source: Flint Police Department) An 18-month-old boy reportedly kidnapped by his own mother has been found safe. Wyatt Thompson, a ward of the state, was having a supervised visit with 40-year-old Janiel Bunstead on Monday when she allegedly left the the area of 111 East Court Street in Flint with the boy. A police search over the course of two days determined their whereabouts.
Man arrested at Flint council meeting arraigned on domestic terrorism charges
FLINT, MI -- A Grand Blanc area man has been arraigned on felony charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after he was arrested last week inside Flint City Hall. Mark W. Frutchey, 52, was arraigned in Genesee District...
kisswtlz.com
Woman Accused of Kidnapping Own Son
A woman is accused of kidnapping her own son from a supervised visit in Flint on Monday. 18-month-old Wyatt Edward Thompson is a ward of the state and was seeing his mother, 40-year-old Janiel Marie Bunstead. Police say Bunstead took Wyatt around 2:00 p.m. They were last seen near 111 East Court Street.
abc12.com
Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
Alleged robber of Saginaw Family Dollar tracked by K-9 through snow to nearby house
SAGINAW, MI — An Idlewild man is in the Saginaw County Jail after allegedly robbing a dollar store of speakers, then leading a path through the snow for a police K-9 to track him to a nearby house. Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Saginaw police responded...
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Man Found Guilty of Crash Killing Two People In Kalamazoo County
A Saginaw man was convicted in Kalamazoo County this week to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death. 28-year-old Ezra Phillips faces 15-years in prison on the felony counts. On May 7, 2021 Phillips crashed into the vehicle driven by 83-year-old Joel Shaffer. Shaffer and his passenger 84-year-old Dolores Shaffer both died in the crash on U.S. 131 south of Schoolcraft in Kalamazoo County.
Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal wants new trial
FLINT, MI – A Davison man sentenced to life in prison in December 2021 after poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal dose of heroin has requested a new trial. Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Monday, Jan. 23, will decide whether to grant Jason Thomas Harris, 48, a new trial on the grounds that Harris received ineffective counsel at his November 2021 trial on charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
WNEM
Traffic stop leads to standoff, arrest of wanted man, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A traffic stop led to a police standoff and the arrest of two people, including a wanted man, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers conducted the traffic stop on Sunday, Jan. 22. During which, a 40-year-old Mt. Morris woman was arrested for possession of an illegally possessed handgun, suspected crack cocaine, and counterfeit bills.
abc12.com
Genesee County man faces federal charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man says he's innocent of the charges brought against him in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C. Isaac Thomas appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Flint on Thursday. He anticipated being charged with a misdemeanor but was surprised when a judge read charges against him, which included several felony charges.
