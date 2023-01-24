Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.

