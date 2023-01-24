Read full article on original website
5 takeaways from this year's Oscar nominations
The 95th annual Oscar nominations reflect the breadth of the industry, from giant, audience-pleasing blockbusters like "Avatar: The Way of Water" to key nods to films heralded by critics groups, including "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Has Tom Cruise won an Oscar? All of Tom Cruise’s Oscar nominations
Tomorrow, the nominations for the next batch of Academy Awards will be released ahead of the ceremony in March. There is a lot of speculation as to who will make the lists in the various categories and, some believe this may be a year for Tom Cruise and his turn in Top Gun: Maverick. This has also led people to wonder if he has ever won one before, and, we have all the details below.
Oscars 2023: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees
With the 2023 Oscar nominations being revealed, the clock is now ticking for movie fans to catch up on all the nominees before the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The 10 films nominated for best picture are a good place to start, since they're competing for the top prize. This year's...
Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'
His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films. A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Oscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Nominee
It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it’s taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. On Tuesday morning, the Malaysian-born performer, who became a movie star in Hong Kong before successfully crossing over to the global stage, received her expected Academy Award nomination for her multifaceted role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is the first career Oscar nod for the beloved icon, 60, known stateside for her supporting (yet...
2023 Oscars: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Nominated In Six Categories
Nominations for the 2023 Oscars have officially been announced, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been nominated in six categories!. Angela Bassett is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel film is also nominated for Best Costume Design (Ruth...
Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress
The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
2023 Oscar nominations include nods for Oregon-connected movies ‘Tár,’ and ‘Pinocchio’
Nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards were announced this morning, and among those honored, two films with Oregon connections received recognition. Former Portlander Todd Field’s “Tár,” a striking study of a female composer and conductor, and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” which was largely made in Portland, both earned 2023 Oscar nods.
Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards
The 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, featuring a diverse group of 10 movies up for Best Picture. Their subjects range from pilots saving the day to a musician's downfall from grace. One film parodies the excess of the rich, while another takes audiences through a dizzying multiverse as it explores a mother-daughter relationship. It is one wild group of movies.
Judd Hirsch, 87, Becomes Second-Oldest Acting Nominee at Oscars with The Fabelmans Nomination
The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he was nominated for All the Money in the World in 2018 at age 88 Judd Hirsch picked up another Oscar nomination. On Tuesday, the longtime actor was recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category of the 2023 Academy Award nominations for his performance in The Fabelmans. Hirsch, who played Uncle Boris in the Steven Spielberg film, is now the second-oldest acting nominee to date, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The late Christopher Plummer set the record when he...
Regal to Screen All 10 Best Picture Nominees, Including Netflix Movies
Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.
Andrea Riseborough's 'To Leslie' heads back to theaters after best actress Oscar nod
Indie drama 'To Leslie,' which made only $27,000 in its first theatrical run, heads back to cinemas after star Andrea Riseborough's surprise Oscar nomination.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Makes Oscar History, but Film Misses Best Picture Nomination
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett made superhero cinema history on Tuesday as the first woman, the first person of color and the first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for their performance in a comic book adaptation. It’s Bassett’s second Oscar nomination; her first came 29 years ago for best actress for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” But while Bassett’s nomination breaks several Oscar barriers, “Wakanda Forever” failed to equal the best picture nod earned by 2018’s “Black Panther” — the first superhero movie ever nominated for Oscar’s top...
‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations
Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Tom Cruise-led “Top Gun: Maverick” were largely snubbed by BAFTA voters after winning big at previous ceremonies. Neither is a finalist for film of the year, and...
Razzies announce nominations led by 'Blonde'
Nominations for the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards were announced Monday and it was a good (or bad) day for "Blonde," Disney's "Pinocchio" and "Morbius."
Madonna Biopic Dead at Universal
The Madonna biopic that was to be directed by Madonna is no longer in development at Universal Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes after the singer announced a massive world tour, though multiple sources say the movie actually was put in turnaround late last year, before the announcement of the tour. Universal had no comment.More from The Hollywood ReporterMadonna Announces North American and European Dates for 2023 Celebration TourWomen and Hollywood Panel Sets Kathlyn Horan, Sanaa Lathan, Maria Schrader and Domee ShiWyatt Russell, Kerry Condon to Star in 'Night Swim' Horror Pic The project, which was first announced in...
