ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Michaels, Dior
Sean Penn's Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin; Lorne Michaels of "SNL" to be honored at PEN America gala; Josephine Baker-inspired show at Dior on day one of Paris Fashion Week. (Jan. 24)
