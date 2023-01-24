ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Michaels, Dior

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Axfmp_0kPPAFeS00

Sean Penn's Ukraine documentary to premiere in Berlin; Lorne Michaels of "SNL" to be honored at PEN America gala; Josephine Baker-inspired show at Dior on day one of Paris Fashion Week. (Jan. 24)

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Lorne Michaels of ‘SNL’ to be honored at PEN America gala

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s PEN America Literary Gala will be notable for the presence of “Saturday Night Live.” PEN, the literary and free expression organization, is giving “SNL” creator-executive Lorne Michaels its PEN/Audible Literary Service Award, which in previous years has gone to Toni Morrison, Stephen Sondheim and Patti Smith among others. The May 18 event will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Film Festival Unveils Competition Lineup; Sean Penn’s Ukraine Doc to Screen Out of Competition

The Berlin International Film Festival unveiled the competition lineup for its 2023 edition on Monday morning, naming the 18 movies that will compete for the coveted Gold and Silver Bears at the 73rd Berlinale. Berlinale executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian presented a very international and arthouse-heavy lineup, with a strong focus on politically-charged cinema.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office Milestone: 'Avatar 2' Sails Past $2B GloballyBBC Chairman Under Fire for Reportedly Helping Boris Johnson Secure Loan Guarantee'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving Chronicle of a Marriage Challenged by Alzheimer's In a late addition, Superpower, Sean Penn and...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Footwear News

Sharon Stone Shines in Gold-Dipped Pumps with Sam Smith on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Sharon Stone brought sleek drama to “Saturday Night Live” during a performance by musical guest Sam Smith. During Smith’s second musical set, “Gloria” — the same title as their upcoming fourth album, as well as the 1999 thriller film starring Stone — Stone lounged and posed on a chaise. For the occasion, she matched Smith’s sparkly gold suit with a glittering outfit of her own: a black bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit, punctuated by paneling and a long train crafted from glittering gold fabric. Stone’s outfit was complete with thin gold hoop earrings. When it came to footwear, Stone’s outfit was...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Looper

Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In

Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal

Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Looks Handsome With Short Hair Makeover At ‘Babylon’ Premiere In Paris: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt’s movie star looks came in handy when he arrived at the red carpet for the Paris premiere of his latest flick, Babylon, on Saturday, January 14. The 59-year-old actor stole the spotlight with his short new hairdo and a slick black Tom Ford suit. The event also held appearances by some of Brad’s co-stars from the Damien Chazelle-helmed Hollywood epic, including Li Jun Li and Jovan Adepo.
Deadline

Emma Roberts & Tom Ellis To Headline & EP ‘Second Wife’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘Tell Me Lies’ Creator Meaghan Oppenheimer

EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the recent Season 2 renewal of Hulu/20th Television’s Tell Me Lies, the breakout drama’s creator/executive producer/showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer and executive producer Emma Roberts are re-teaming for another series at Hulu and 20th TV, Second Wife. Roberts and Lucifer alum Tom Ellis will star in and executive produce the darkly comedic half-hour, created, executive produced and to be showrun by Oppenheimer. Roberts is exec producing through her Belletrist TV banner the series, which also reunites Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV; he stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black. Second Wife is a romantic dramedy about...
Deadline

Amy Ryan Joins George Clooney & Brad Pitt In Apple Thriller From Jon Watts

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Ryan is set to star alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in an Apple Original Films’ upcoming feature film written, directed and produced by Jon Watts. Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers. Ryan, an Oscar nominee and SAG Award winner, already has strong ties with Apple as she is set to co-star in Apple’s Sugar, a new, genre-bending series starring Colin Farrell from creator and executive producer Mark Protosevich. On top of that, she was...
SheKnows

Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Steamy Acrobatic Moves With Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you are looking for hot and heavy Valentine’s Day weekend plans, look no further than Salma Hayek’s upcoming film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance. From the looks of the trailer alone, she and Channing Tatum will be heating up movie theaters all across the U.S.  The 56-year-old actress shared the trailer on her Instagram page that teased the couple’s bedroom scene. Wearing a silky, hot-pink jumpsuit, Hayek gets into a little Fifty Shades of Grey action by blindfolding her 42-year-old co-star...
murphysmultiverse.com

John Cena and Awkwafina Lead New Paul Feig Film at Amazon (Exclusive)

Director Paul Feig‘s next film is ramping up for a March production and has landed a pair of stars to take the lead. John Cena and Awkwafina have signed on for Feig’s new film, which will be produced by Amazon. The untitled production is set to follow the...
Collider

Michael B. Jordan Channels His Inner Creed in New 'SNL' Promo

Creed III star Michael B. Jordan is heading to Studio 8H this weekend for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. As this week's show heads into table reads and rehearsals, a promo for Jordan's appearance has been released. Unfortunately for SNL cast member Michael Longfellow, Jordan is still in Adonis Creed mode, and he certainly knows how to make an impact. The Creed movies may give audiences high stakes boxing matches, but SNL is bringing the real match of the year: Michael versus Michael.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
627K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy