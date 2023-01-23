ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

NatashaLyonne stars in new Peacock mystery series

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Natasha Lyonne's new series "Poker Face" is described as a murdery mystery procedural how-dunnit. (Jan. 23)

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Grace Duah hopes you'll be seeing more of her after 'Gossip Girl'

The reboot of “Gossip Girl” is coming to an end after two seasons, but one of the stars of the HBO Max series is just getting started. Grace Duah, 25, made her television debut on “Gossip Girl,” playing the rebellious and carefree teenager Shan Barnes. Like the other teen characters on the show, Shan makes some poor choices, like leaving a friend behind at a rave. But Duah saw that particular storyline — questionable as her action may have been — as a refreshing step toward more comprehensive representation.
The Hollywood Reporter

Wally Campo, Actor in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and Other Roger Corman Films, Dies at 99

Wally Campo, the Roger Corman regular who did his best Det. Joe Friday impersonation as Sgt. Joe Fink — and also served as the narrator — in the original The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 99. Campo died Jan. 14 of natural causes in Studio City, his son, musician Tony Campodonico, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 Campo also played a goofball in Monte Hellman‘s Beast...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
628K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy