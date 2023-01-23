Daisy Ridley teams with husband on next film
Daisy Ridley is teaming with her husband Tom Bateman on a thriller called "Magpie." She was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her indie drama "Sometimes I Think About Dying." (Jan. 23)
