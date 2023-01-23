ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisy Ridley teams with husband on next film

 4 days ago
Daisy Ridley is teaming with her husband Tom Bateman on a thriller called "Magpie." She was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her indie drama "Sometimes I Think About Dying." (Jan. 23)

digitalspy.com

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews

Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
CNET

'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids

Is problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to Theo James, who plays the character. successful businessman and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals a darker side to their outwardly rosy relationship. In a scene in episode 5, Fahy seems to imply she deals with her husband's infidelity in an unconventional way, one fellow guest Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza, might want to consider too.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"

One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.
thedigitalfix.com

Rey’s Last Jedi reveal wasn’t Rian Johnson’s idea, says Daisy Ridley

Although there’s a fair amount of debate over whether The Last Jedi was a good or bad Star Wars movie, there’s one thing that all sides will probably agree on: Rise of Skywalker sucked. As Rey in the sequel trilogy, it was leading Star Wars cast member Daisy Ridley who took the brunt of a lot of criticism regarding not The Last Jedi, but the science fiction movie trilogy as a whole.
New York Post

Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture

Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac.  Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Page Six

Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split

Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
NEW YORK STATE
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 24 live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Riz Ahmed, who won  the Oscar last year for Best Live Action Short Film for “The Long Goodbye” and was nominated for lead for “Sound of Metal” in 2021, and “M3gan” star and executive producer Allison Williams read off the names of the nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement aired live on ABC during “Good Morning America” and was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the film academy’s main website, the nominations streamed live...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Inside the Magic

Sequel Trilogy Actor Addresses Return to ‘Star Wars’

Are audiences prepared to delve back into the Sequel era of Star Wars?. One of the best things that have come from Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm has been the simple fact that Star Wars as a franchise has, and will continue. Since then, audiences have had five feature-length films, around a dozen different shows and series, and more are on the way! Despite mixed reactions from the fandom, there has at least been a steady stream of content.
Decider.com

Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress

The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
HBO Watch

HBO Documentary Films: PRAY, OBEY, KILL | Review

Overview: This five-part documentary series from acclaimed investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), revisits a complex Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention. On a cold night in January 2004, gunshots rang out across the remote Swedish village, Knutby, home to a small, tight-knit Pentecostal congregation, leaving a young woman murdered in her bed and her neighbor suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Attention soon turned towards the community – the victim’s husband, also the sect’s pastor, the victim’s 26-year-old nanny, and the sect’s leader known as “The Bride of Christ.”
