Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Rio Rancho to open new quality of life center in Enchanted Hills area
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Vision, Rio Rancho continues to grow. City leaders are looking ahead to make resources a little more available and convenient for residents. In just a few months, the city of Rio Rancho will unveil their new Quality of Life Center located in the Enchanted Hills. The center will […]
University of New Mexico Hospital staff sign final beams of new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As construction crews get ready to place the final two beams of University of New Mexico hospital’s new critical care tower, the hospital staff is leaving their mark to celebrate the expansion. Employees have been signing and leaving inspirational messages on the beams. Construction crews are set to place the beams in […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
Rio Grande Sun
Contest: Love in the Valley
All across the Española Valley, love is in the air. Couples are seeking out the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts at local shops. Lovers are wooing one another at our most romantic restaurants. And longtime partners are preparing to make Feb. 14 the most romantic day of the year.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Chamber News: Week Of Jan. 24
5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at project Y Cowork Los Alamos, 150 Central Park Square. Free Networking event for entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses looking for funding, advice and general guidance. Register in advance. Chamber Business Breakfast: Los Alamos Tourism & Ambassador Program. Featuring Liz Martineau (Los Alamos Ambassador Program),...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
PNM recycles over 5,000 Christmas trees for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho residents
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the holidays ended, PNM recycled Christmas trees for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Residents. PNM says they recycled 5,190 trees, which resulted in over 36,000 pounds of mulch. PNM’s Vegetation Management Department partnered with the City of Albuquerque for the tree recycling for over 30 years. The event gives residents a chance […]
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
rrobserver.com
RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus
The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico showcases pet of the week
Compassion and caring are the cornerstones of the work done at Animal Humane New Mexico. Since 1965, they have helped tens of thousands of dogs and cats find their forever loving home. But they also provide an immense amount of resources for pets and their owners, too all with the goal of happy, housed pets.
Santa Fe school district creates initiative after rise in non-English-speaking students
“I can feel the struggle of my students because me, personally, I'm not a native English speaker, so I can see how they struggle,” said Villegas.
ladailypost.com
NNMC Announces Olivia Martinez Endowed Scholarship
ESPAÑOLA — Thanks to a generous $30,000 donation from the Greater Española Valley Community Development Corporation (GEVCDC) and an additional $20,000 from the late Olivia Martinez’ husband Elias Martinez, her son Chris Martinez and daughter Lydia Torres, Northern New Mexico College’s (NNMC) Northern Scholarship Fund is initiating a new endowed scholarship.
ladailypost.com
Angelica Gurule Strives To Achieve Environmental Stewardship As Los Alamos County Sustainability Manager
County Sustainability Manager Angelica Gurule. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos County has made a lot of commitments to environmental sustainability – whether it is reaching carbon neutrality by 2040, implementing a municipal food compost program or installing electric vehicle charging stations. As the County’s new Sustainability Manager, Angelica Gurule is helping to make good on these commitments.
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Aquamation – A Musing On How To Better Care For Our Planet
Like many of you, I am distressed about the current state of our climate and our planet. I compost my food and yard waste, I have rain barrels, I dutifully sort my recycling and I water my plants with the gray water from my house. We live in a desert where water is precious and climate change is slowly drying us out even more.
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
rrobserver.com
As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money
At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico
If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Coyote Dusted With Snow At Bandelier
Daily Postcard: A coyote with a dusting of snow on its back is spotted Tuesday at Bandelier. Courtesy/BNM.
Warming centers opening up around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the frigid nighttime temperatures, an Albuquerque volunteer group is opening warming centers for people on the streets to get a break from the cold. The centers, including one at Mesa Verde Community Center, offer coffee and food along with donated cold-weather clothing and supplies. Organizers say this is the first time […]
