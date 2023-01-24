Read full article on original website
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Wynonna Judd Wrote a Song About Grieving Naomi Judd’s Death
When she opens up to fans about her grief process surrounding the April 2022 death of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has used the phrase "broken and blessed" to describe how her heartbreak and anguish coexist with the gratitude and love of her experience on the Judds Final Tour. Now, that phrase is finding its way into a brand-new song.
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022
A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Grammy-Winning Nashville Hitmaker Mark Capps Killed by SWAT Team After Allegedly Holding Family at Gunpoint
Grammy-winning Nashville mix engineer and producer Mark Capps, whose career in music spanned 35 years, was shot and killed at his home on Thursday (Jan. 5) after a SWAT team reportedly responded to a complaint that he had held his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint. Variety reports that 54-year-old Capps...
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote for Other Artists
Before his tragic death in 1989, Keith Whitley charted 12 singles on the Billboard country charts – along with seven more after his death. From “When You Say Nothing At All” to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” the Country Music Hall of Famer’s songs have gone down as some of the most iconic in the country sphere.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Set Off Alarm Bells
The last man to interview Lisa Marie Presley could tell she wasn't well. "Something's off here," Billy Bush says he told his producer at the Golden Globe Awards last week. Presley went into cardiac arrest 36 hours after the Golden Globes. TMZ is now reporting that she went into cardiac arrest a second time while hospitalized, but her family had signed a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order by that point, since she was believed to be brain dead. Presley died on Jan. 12.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
CMT
Trisha Yearwood Reflects On Getting An "Invitation Of A Lifetime" To Join The Grand Ole Opry
It's been officially 24 years since country icon Trisha Yearwood was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry as a member. At the time, GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs surprised the singer-songwriter with the prestigious honor. "24 years ago today, I received the invitation of a lifetime from @rickyskaggs,"...
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young...
Dolly Parton Almost Wrecked Her Car When She Heard This Whitney Houston Song
Dolly Parton said she needed to pull over after hearing Whitney Houston's version of 'I Will Always Love You' because she nearly wrecked her car she was so struck by the rendition.
AOL Corp
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs
On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
iheart.com
Trisha Yearwood Remembers Huge Moment That Happened More Than 20 Years Ago
Trisha Yearwood marked an anniversary of a historic day in her career. Twenty-four years ago, the country music icon was invited to join the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Yearwood’s invitation was delivered by a 15-time GRAMMY Award winning country, bluegrass and gospel artist. Yearwood shared the...
