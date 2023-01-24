ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?

However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion

Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?

You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
