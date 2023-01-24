Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City, Kansas is a city with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland Park
Overland Park, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
kcur.org
7 Kansas City restaurants and bars named semifinalists for the James Beard Awards
A modern Thai restaurant, a $150-per-person supper club, and a tortilleria are among seven Kansas City area businesses named as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Often described as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Awards are announced in three stages:...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
kcur.org
Young Black Kansas Citians start an activist coalition to ensure ‘kids getting seats at the table’
Instead of partying or relaxing over his recent winter break, James McGee II spent much of his time organizing other young people and their families, and reviving a wide-ranging service organization called the Black Archives Youth Coalition Network, or BAYCON. Earlier this month, the group held a public relaunch event,...
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
showmeinstitute.org
On Lying, Kansas City Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
When I was at Saint Louis University’s School of Law back in 2006, I vividly remember finding out that SLU (a Jesuit school) had been arguing to Missouri courts that it was not, in fact, an institution “controlled by a religious creed” so that it could qualify for tax incentives for a new arena in midtown. The university got its tax incentives, but for many practicing Catholics who had attended SLU, the school’s court argument was both illuminating and disturbing. To the public, SLU portrayed itself as Catholic, period, and I think still does. But to the government, SLU portrayed itself as only in that “tradition”—and thus eligible for Caesar’s coin.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
Kansas City Zoo announces name of eastern black rhinoceros calf
The Kansas City Zoo announced it's eastern black rhinoceros calf will be called Zumi after more than 14,000 people voted in the contest.
tourcounsel.com
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
AOL Corp
Homemade ravioli (and wine deals) make Kansas City restaurant my comfort food haven
Editor’s note: Welcome back to our series Let’s Dish, Kansas City, showcasing some of our favorite restaurant meals. Click here to sign up for our new newsletter. And scroll down to learn how you can participate. My mom and I used to give each other a knowing look...
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
Car pinned under semi, dragged for miles along KC interstate
A Kia compact was dragged for miles along I-435 after the driver was pinned underneath a semi after they slid through a red light
PLANetizen
Induced Demand Be Damned: Missouri Governor Proposes I-70 Expansion
Missouri Governor Mike Parson proposed a widening of Interstate 70 near Kansas City for an estimated cost of $859 million during a recent State of the State address. As reported by Jonathan Shorman and Kacen Bayless for the Kansas City Star, the proposal drew applause from both sides of the political aisle in the Missouri State Legislature.
kansascitymag.com
Are these Kansas City’s new best bagels?
You could spend a month reading about the science of bagels before coming to some understanding of how to properly deploy barley malt syrup and jute. That’s probably why you’ll find a lot of talented bakers eventually try their hand at making the perfect boiled-then-baked breadstuff. That extends to Providence Pizza’s co-owner Luke Salvatore, who was inspired to do a Saturday morning pop-up, Luca Bagel (lucabagel.com), inside his pizza shop.
Comments / 0