Des Moines, IA

"OWL PROWL" AT THE ENVIRONMENTAL LEARNING CENTER TOMORROW

OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites the public to come to the Environmental Learning Center to learn about owls that live in Iowa and go on an “Owl Prowl” (search for owls). This family event will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 7:00 – 8:00 pm in the lower level of the ELC. Families can park and enter the building from the south side.
PELLA SCHOOL BOARD RECEIVES AUDIT, CAREER ACADEMY REPORT

The Pella Community School Board met last night and heard their Career Academy Report. The district has been facilitating apprenticeships and other work-based learning through WorkSMART Connector in recent years, with much of the funding coming from private, educational, and corporate donations until July 1, 2023, at which point the district will assume financial responsibility. The district will continue to receive approximately $50,000 annually from partner financial support to help funding and they also hope to bring in dollars from sharing the program with other districts. Superintendent Greg Ebeling characterized the operation as a success, but said that it will continue to take a lot of effort to maintain and improve.
PELLA, IA

