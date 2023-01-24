The Pella Community School Board met last night and heard their Career Academy Report. The district has been facilitating apprenticeships and other work-based learning through WorkSMART Connector in recent years, with much of the funding coming from private, educational, and corporate donations until July 1, 2023, at which point the district will assume financial responsibility. The district will continue to receive approximately $50,000 annually from partner financial support to help funding and they also hope to bring in dollars from sharing the program with other districts. Superintendent Greg Ebeling characterized the operation as a success, but said that it will continue to take a lot of effort to maintain and improve.

