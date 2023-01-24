Read full article on original website
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
France Gives Crypto Firms More Time to Comply
Instead of rushing to implement a stringent licensing regime, a new amendment means France will wait on EU-wide ruling to arrive. French lawmakers have adopted a softened approach to crypto licensing in the country, giving operators more time to meet new Europe-wide standards. Members of the National Assembly voted through...
EU looks to place limit on banks holding crypto
European Union lawmakers have voted in favor of a draft bill that imposes “prohibitive” capital requirements on banks holding crypto assets, citing the need for stricter regulations as evidenced by the chaos in the industry over the past few months. Fast facts. The bill mirrors a policy proposed...
European Banks Must Fully Cover Crypto Holdings With Capital, Draft Text Says
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Banks will have to treat crypto as among the riskiest class of holdings, according to a leaked document listing the final set of proposed amendments to a2021 package intended to bring European Union bank capital rules into line with international norms.
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
US Needs ‘Rules of the Road’ for Crypto or Risk Falling Behind in Market Leadership
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The U.S. must establish clear crypto guardrails or risk falling behind other countries in innovation and market leadership, Linda Jeng, chief global regulatory officer at theCrypto Council for Innovation, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Wednesday.
MiCA at the Door: How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The European Union’s sweeping Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation is slowly moving toward becoming law, and local crypto companies are getting ready for the change. The new regulations, which will be the law for all 27 EU member countries, apply stricter rules thanare now in place in some European countries.
Israel, Sweden, Norway collaborate on retail CBDCs to offer instant cross-border transactions
The central banks of Israel, Sweden, and Norway have been exploring the potential of retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The pilot, Project Icebreaker, has been in the pipeline since September 2021, and at the World Economic Forum...
EU Lawmakers Impose ‘Prohibitive’ Requirements on Banks’ Crypto Holdings
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee voted to impose strict restrictions on banks seeking to hold crypto. The measures, a leaked version of which was reported by CoinDesk Monday, are a bid...
Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising
DUBLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme.
EU Assigns Highest Risk Weighting for Crypto Assets Requiring 1:1 Backing
European lawmakers are making the bloc’s financial institutions pony up to play with cryptocurrencies. This, as the European Parliament’s Economics and Monetary Affairs Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 24) voted in a cross-party compromise on imposing strict new requirements for banks conducting or enabling business dealings with crypto assets.
At World Economic Forum This Year, Panels Debated Blockchain 'Case Studies'
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. I got to the airport in Zurich and the first person I ran into was a friend from Austin visiting her family in Reykjavik. Anyways, I’m OOO this week, so if you need anything email someone else.
CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson Urges Congress to Expand Agency’s Authority to Review Crypto Acquisitions
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Following FTX’s swift, stunning collapse in November, crypto industry participants, lawmakers and regulators alike have all been mulling the same questions: Why were regulatorsblindsided by FTX’s implosion and, more importantly, how can the next crypto crisis be prevented?
