Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Near I-24 / Hwy 45 Interchange in Metropolis on Monday Evening Succumbs to Injuries

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after driver crashes into parked car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a driver hit a parked car on Tuesday evening, January 24. According to police, the crash happened on Lorimier Street, across from City Hall, around 6 p.m. An ambulance was called to the scene. The road is closed for the investigation.
KFVS12
Murphysboro police ask resident to move vehicle parked on snow routes
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are asking residents with vehicles parked on snow routes to move them as soon as possible. According to a release, police say the Murphysboro Street Department will begin clearing the routes as soon as the snow begins to fall. A list of snow routes in...
wpsdlocal6.com
All lanes of I-24 west open to traffic after crews clear crash site in Lyon County
All lanes of Interstate 24 westbound are open to traffic at the 35 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after crews cleared the scene of a crash involving a truck and trailer. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet initially said the vehicle involved in the crash was a semitrailer. KYTC now says...
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 westbound reopens after crash, sheriff's department says
VIENNA, IL — A crash is blocking Interstate 24 westbound at mile post 21, the Johnson County Sheriff's Department says in a Facebook post. The department is asking drivers to avoid the area and says they will update as soon as the blockage is cleared.
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
920wmok.com
Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)
On Tuesday morning Metropolis Officers received a report from a citizen who was actively observing someone inside their vehicle at 4:09am. Upon arrival officers found that the offender was gone and began searching the area attempting to locate the offender. Officers then located another vehicle with its interior dome light...
920wmok.com
Name Released in Monday Night’s Pedestrian Fatality – Chief Masse talks with WMOK about the Negative Effects of Social Media when these types of events occur
(WMOK – Metropolis, IL) Illinois State Police Troop 10 has identified Amiee L. Davis, age 32 of Metropolis as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange around 7:30 on Monday evening. A release from Illinois State Police Troop 10 advises...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police asking for help locating stolen trailer
Paducah Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a stolen utility trailer. The trailer was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Center Street. Police said since the attached photo was taken, the owner added a. six-foot tailgate to the trailer. Anyone with information regarding...
kbsi23.com
Paducah police ask for public’s help finding man suspected of stealing 2 vehicles
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a man wanted for stealing two vehicles over the weekend. Justus K. White, 18, of Paducah faces charges in warrants of theft by unlawful taking-vehicle, theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle and fradulant use of a credit card.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Vehicle
The Union City Police Department was informed of a stolen vehicle. Reports said Scott Spence, with Car Mart, told officers a 2015 white Chrysler 200 was taken from the parking lot at 2606 West Main Street. Spence said the theft was discovered on December 15th, but checks with car haulers...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
wsiu.org
State Police investigate Carbondale shooting death
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Carbondale this weekend. Carbondale Police reported they were called out just before 1:30 Saturday morning, to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue. Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, but released little information about him at that time.
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
cilfm.com
Arrest made in Carbondale Murder
CARBONDALE, Ill. – An arrest has been made in the Saturday murder of a Carbondale man. Keon Foulks, 19, faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Robert Delmore, Jr. The 26-year-old was found shot to death in his apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0