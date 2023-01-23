Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week/ Jan. 19-21
Here's our latest edition of the Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week and we have some wrestling from Moorcroft, Lander, Torrington, and Big Piney. Plus some basketball from just about every part of the state with some swimming and skiing sprinkled in. Thanks so much to all the folks who take photos and share them. They are some of the all-stars of high school athletics. If you have a pic you want to share, submit it on the WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!
Old ‘Unflattering’ Wyoming Meme Is Making Its Way Around Social Media Again
Folks from Wyoming have a good sense of humor and it's a good thing too, because we get made fun of, a lot!. In the last week (starting around Monday, January 23rd, 2023), a meme that was originally posted back in January 2019, has started going viral again. The meme says:
