Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies

constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
EU Retailers Embrace Smart Delivery Robots to Boost Efficiency, Productivity
Currys is the latest retailer to test the use of customer service robots on the shop floor. The U.K. and Ireland-based electronics retailer recently partnered with UX Global (UXG), a British digital display specialist to trial a customer assistance robot developed by Shenzhen-based company Pudu Robotics, known as “KettyBot.”
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Building Design & Construction
How modular solutions can help address skyrocketing construction costs
Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen record-high construction costs and delays that have affected almost every industry across the country. And, with the most recent report from CBRE, it's clear construction costs will continue to rise. The global real estate services firm has predicted a staggering...
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
csengineermag.com
AWWA releases insights report from Water 2050 Technology Think Tank
A diverse group of influential thinkers from within and outside the water community put forth 10 recommendations for a technologically-advanced water future in the second think tank report of the Water 2050 initiative. Published today by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), the Water 2050 Technology Think Tank Report is...
csengineermag.com
LYT PARTNERS WITH YUNEX TRAFFIC ON URBAN MOBILITY TRANSIT AND EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS THROUGHOUT THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST
LYT, a leader in intelligent connected traffic technology solutions, announced today it has signed a partnership agreement with Yunex Traffic, a global leader in intelligent traffic systems. Under the partnership, the companies will leverage both companies’ intelligent transportation technologies to ease congestion for commuters and emergency responders. Cities today...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Built’s automated concrete acquisition
Construction autonomy firm Built Robotics has acquired Roin Technologies, the makers of the first automated concrete power trowel. Concrete is the second-most used substance in the world after water. Roin Technologies automates repetitive and dangerous tasks to unlock productivity and time-savings within the concrete industry. Roin’s products focuse on structural...
Industrial Distribution
BRP Building New Boat Manufacturing Facility
BRP will begin the construction of an additional boat manufacturing plant in Chihuahua City, Mexico, a major milestone in the company's Marine strategy. With this construction, BRP intends to increase its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to meet demand for its Marine products and fuel the growth of the business. "In...
csengineermag.com
MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the...
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER PLANT PURCHASES THE FIRST MACHINE OF ITS KIND IN THE UK, TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND AND HELP CUSTOMERS MEET THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS.
Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.
aiexpress.io
How digital disrupters can scale in any economic environment
Operational bottlenecks and inefficiencies lavatory down enlargement plans, and negatively impression product success, buyer expertise and gross sales development. On this VB Highlight, learn the way digitally native companies can determine alternatives to scale operations effectively and speed up development. Watch free on-demand here!. Digital disruptors are the companies that...
monitordaily.com
SLR Credit Solutions Provides $30MM Senior Secured Term Loan to Support Nautilus
SLR Credit Solutions provided a $30 million split lien term loan to Nautilus, a fitness solutions company that designs, develops, sources and markets cardio and strength fitness products for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Nautilus wanted to bolster its liquidity...
Industrial Distribution
Matterport to Provide Digital Twin Platform for John Deere’s Worldwide Operations
Matterport, Inc. announced that John Deere has agreed to use Matterport’s Digital Twin Platform and 3D capture technology to build a virtual Operations Center for remote management of over 60 facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Matterport’s platform creates simulated digital replicas of John Deere manufacturing facilities, where teams can remotely track progress, plan for site changes and collaborate remotely.
salestechstar.com
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
Suppli Raises $3.1M to Grow AR Platform for Construction Industry
Suppli has raised $3.1 million in seed funding to grow its platform for construction suppliers. The platform enables independent construction material suppliers and distributors to digitize their accounts receivable (AR) processes and offer their customers online payment and credit, Suppli said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Trade credit...
csengineermag.com
B2W Software Earns Constructech Top Products Award for Employee App for Time and Performance Tracking
B2W Software, a Trimble company providing estimating and operations software for heavy construction, has earned a 2023 Constructech Top Products award for its B2W Employee App. Designed for time and performance tracking, the B2W Employee App, introduced in 2022, allows individual employees to record labor hours, productivity, equipment utilization and...
BBC
Meetings planned over ceramics industry technology
Meetings with ministers will take place to see what extra support may be offered to develop ceramic technologies and protect pottery industry jobs. The sector in Staffordshire, which has dealt with the rising price of energy, has been investing in new technology to improve efficiency. Some firms are also looking...
