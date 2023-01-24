Read full article on original website
Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine
I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
Most Extreme Temps Rec’d In Maine, New Hampshire & Massachusetts
So far, this winter, we have had really mild temperatures. Sure, this morning was a little chilly (9 degrees in Augusta), but for the most part, we have had nearly spring-like temperatures. Clearly, most winters are not like this. If you have lived in New England for very long, you...
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
Big Issues with More Snow and Heavy Winds For New Hampshire and Maine Wednesday-Thursday
Here we go again with our third snow storm in less than a week for New Hampshire and Maine. After seeing any where from 6 to 14+ inches from just this last storm piling up on an already nice amount of plowed snow, this next snow storm according to a text I received from Eversource electric company, is not something to mess around with.
25 of the Best BBQ Restaurants in Maine That Will Make Your Mouth Water
This article is going to make your mouth water. Did you realize that eating BBQ can heighten your well-being?. Spending time cooking and eating BBQ can enhance your mood and mental well being because it satisfies your need for food. I mean we’ve all been hangry before, who doesn’t feel better immediately after having a big bite of delicious BBQ!
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
You Really Won’t Believe How Much Snow These Maine Towns Got
When schools, government institutions, and businesses started announcing closures and delays on Sunday night, a lot of people thought that they had jumped the gun. At that point, it looked like it was going to be a fairly mediocre storm. Not a small storm, but it was definitely not going to be a snow-pocalypse! In Augusta, for example, most meteorologists for calling for somewhere between 5 inches and 10 inches of accumulation.
Want a Drink? 20 Maine Bars Worthy of Your Attention ASAP
My wife and I love taking road trips to check out new food spots, whether it's a diner, pub, sandwich shop, or coffee joint. It's always an adventure, and we never know what to expect. One thing's for sure, Maine never disappoints when it comes to tasty eats. And there...
An Open Letter to the Lazy New England Idiots Who Do This Same Thing Every Winter
Listen, I get it, snow sucks. Yes, when we were younger, a snow day is all we hoped for in New England. A day when school was canceled and we could just go out and play in the snow all day. However, as adults, snow sucks. I mean we have...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?
For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year, and cleanouts are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what you're...
500 Days in a Maine Shelter is Too Long, So Let’s Help This Dog Find a Forever Home
It's time for Mainers to unite and help a good boy find a forever home. Jasper is a guest at the Midcoast Humane Society and has been waiting a long time for the good news of a new home. Jasper is a 4-year-old terrier and American Pitbull mix. He weighs...
4 New England States Rank in Top 10 for Life Expectancy in U.S.
Don’t pack up to head down south (or to Mars) just yet. If a recent study is to be believed, New England might just be the best place to extend your life expectancy. While it may seem hard to believe – especially during a cold, dark winter – four New England states ranked in the top ten in the U.S. for living longest.
Where’s Maine’s Billionaire? No One Has Claimed $1.35 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot
It's been over a week since someone won the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was bought at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. Maine! One of the biggest jackpots in Mega Millions history was sold right here in Maine and so far no one has come forward to claim the moola!
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Story Land New Hampshire Announces 2023 Opening Date
If you grew up in Northern New England, there were probably a few things on your bucket list each summer. Watching the 4th of July fireworks with your family, at least one trip to Old Orchard Beach, and a trip to Story Land amusement park in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
WATCH: A Tough Turkey Stops Traffic for Flock on New Hampshire Road
With New England roads being slick and slippery during the winter months, we can never have too many crossing guards. What’s surprising, though, is that sentiment is apparently shared by our friends in the animal kingdom. A posted by a Twitter user has gone viral, showing a wild turkey...
