With the slow development of Toyota’s EV sector, the real reason has surfaced as to why that is. Recently news had come out that GM and the American market had sold more cars than Toyota last year. Now experts say that most of those sales are due to the rapid production and development of U.S domestic EVs. So far, Toyota only has one mass produced EV. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X has had very mixed reviews. Critics have said there are better EV SUVs out there for a lower price.

3 DAYS AGO