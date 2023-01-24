Read full article on original website
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
MotorTrend Magazine
Who Owns Polestar Cars?
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
torquenews.com
The Unexpected Reason Behind Toyota's Stall in Developing EVs
With the slow development of Toyota’s EV sector, the real reason has surfaced as to why that is. Recently news had come out that GM and the American market had sold more cars than Toyota last year. Now experts say that most of those sales are due to the rapid production and development of U.S domestic EVs. So far, Toyota only has one mass produced EV. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X has had very mixed reviews. Critics have said there are better EV SUVs out there for a lower price.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
electrek.co
A mysterious 2023 electric sedan teased by Polestar, Volvo maker [Video]
The owner of Polestar and Volvo brands, Geely, is teasing a new electric sedan set to debut later this year officially. Polestar and Volvo maker teases new electric sedan. Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, or Geely as it’s commonly referred to, is a massive Chinese company with majority ownership in several prominent global automakers like Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
2024 Toyota Tacoma Revealed In Patent Photos, Looks Like A Smaller Tundra
Toyota has been working on an all-new Tacoma and its design has apparently been reveal in new patent photos. Noticed by Motor1, the images show a Tundra-inspired pickup that looks virtually identical to the electric truck concept that was introduced in late 2021. Despite the similarities, the truck in the patent photos is apparently ICE-powered as it trades a fully enclosed grille for a more traditional mesh one with a single bar near the top.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda steps down amid questions about EV plans
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is stepping down from his post and becoming chairman amid questions about whether the automaker has moved quickly enough on electric vehicles. Why it matters: Toyota is a powerful force in the auto industry, ranking as the best-selling automaker in the world in 2021. Driving the...
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Closest Rival Will Come Out Of China
Many of the world’s car manufacturers would like to rival Tesla as the king of EVs but according to Elon Musk, a carmaker out of China is the most likely to do so. Musk made the revelation when asked about Tesla’s Chinese rivals during the company’s quarterly earnings call, Bloomberg reports. He noted that Chinese carmakers “work the hardest, and they work the smartest.”
Carscoops
Tesla Will Spend $3.6 Billion Expanding Nevada Gigafactory To Produce The Semi
Tesla will spend $3.6 billion to expand its gigafactory in Reno, Nevada so it can begin producing the all-electric Semi at the site. The investment will see the electric car manufacturer boost the factory’s manufacturing footprint by an additional 4 million square-feet and add 3,000 new employees. Tesla did not state how many Semis will be produced annually at the factory.
Carscoops
Britishvolt’s Collapse Spells Serious Trouble For UK’s Car Industry
UK battery startup Britishvolt has fallen into administration and there are fears its failure represents a broader issue with the future of the automotive industry in the UK. Britishvolt had grandiose plans to become a huge supplier of batteries for electric vehicles. It was working on a $5.1 billion gigafactory in Northumberland with the promise of creating 3,000 jobs and producing 30 gigawatt hours of batteries by 2030. It would have been able to produce enough cells for 300,000 battery packs per year and the British government said it would invest £100 million ($123 million) into the company were it to hit certain goals.
Carscoops
Peugeot Wants To Extend EV Lifetimes By Facelifting And Upgrading Used Cars
During the E-Lion day event, Peugeot made some interesting remarks about its future plans. Among those is the ability to refurbish and recycle key parts of EVs in order to support longer lifecycles. According to Peugeot, the lifetime of a fully electric vehicle will be extended to 20-25 years, which...
Carscoops
Dacia Has A Low-Tech Alternative To BMW’s Heated Seat Subscriptions
BMW stirred up a storm when it announced that it would start charging drivers in certain markets a monthly subscription to use heated seats. It wasn’t so much the monthly fee that annoyed people as the fact that the hardware is already present in the car, but isn’t activated until you sign up to a subscription.
Carscoops
Volvo CEO Confirms EX30 Small Electric SUV Debut For This June
According to Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, the upcoming EX30 will debut on June 15, and go into production before the end of 2023. Volvo hopes that the smallest member of its future EV range will help them expand to a younger demographic, thanks to its more affordable price tag.
Lexus chief to take over Toyota as founder's grandson steps down
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Toyota's chief executive will step down as head of the company his grandfather founded, the automaker said on Thursday, handing over to the leader of its Lexus luxury brand as the Japanese giant struggles to meet the shift to electric vehicles.
Volvo Cars recalls over 106K cars worldwide
Volvo Cars is recalling approximately 106,900 cars worldwide, including multiple 2023 models. The automaker said it was already contacting affected owners.
Carscoops
China’s BYD In Talks To Buy Ford’s Saarlouis Plant In Germany
China’s BYD may be looking to strengthen its foothold in Europe and is in talks with Ford to buy the American automaker’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford management in Germany is heading to China next week to discuss the terms of a sale with BYD, citing unnamed sources within the American company. Unfortunately, prices and other terms of the deal are not yet known.
