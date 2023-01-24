Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
New digital bank greenpenny opts for Jack Henry’s tech
Greenpenny, a new digital bank in the US focused on sustainable energy, has selected domestic banking tech heavyweight Jack Henry & Associates to support its core processing, real-time payments, bill payment capabilities, and fraud detection functions. Launched in 2021, greenpenny is powered by Decorah Bank & Trust, a community bank...
salestechstar.com
New MACH Alliance Partner Report, The Pulse of Retail, reveals sentiment of more than 500 Retail Executives towards Digital Transformation in 2023
Now in its fourth year, the annual Research was commissioned by MACH Alliance members Mercaux, Fluent Commerce, commercetools and Orium. Report surveys more than 500 Senior Retail Executives across the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, France, BeNeLux and The Nordics on their transformation plans in 2023. Research conducted and verified by...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Even with a bump to $14 an hour, Walmart workers won't make nearly as much as some activists say they should
America's largest employer will raise wages for thousands of workers, but critics say the company is still far behind paying its fair share.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
The Verge
The big banks that brought you Zelle are building a new digital wallet
Several of America’s biggest banks, including the likes of Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, are joining forces to launch their own digital payment wallet that can be used for online shopping, according to The Wall Street Journal. The planned new wallet is a response to increased consumer usage of digital payments — particularly Apple Pay, PayPal, and ones from other tech companies, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay.
'These Fees Are Getting Out of Hand': Diner Claims She Was Charged 5% Fee At Restaurant to Support Employee Health Care
One diner in Southern California was surprised to see a charge on her bill this month that she hadn't seen before — a 5% "employee health fee."
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Eligible Customers Can Nab $25,000 in T-Mobile Payback Award
Cell phones have increasingly become one of the most important devices in the modern world, and unfortunately propelled some of the most egregious data thefts in history. One of those companies, T-Mobile, which holds as many as 235 million customers alone has suffered multiple breaches over the years, putting tens of millions of identities at risk.
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
fintechfutures.com
CMA warns HSBC over breaches of retail banking order
The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned banking giant HSBC over breaches of Part 2 of the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017. Part 2 of the order requires the nine largest banks in the UK “to ensure accurate, comprehensive and up to date read-only product and reference information is continuously available through open banking Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)”.
fintechfutures.com
Australian banking tech provider Sandstone appoints CTO
Anthony McKew has joined Sandstone Technology, an Australia-based digital banking tech provider, as its new chief technology officer (CTO). McKew has over 35 years of both domestic and global experience within banking and retail technology. His expertise, Sandstone says, “lies in designing and managing enterprise grade platforms considered business critical for major retailers, government agencies and digital operations for both vendors and service providers”.
Lawmaker Slams Walmart for ‘Passing the Work to Consumers’ After She Files New Bill To Limit Self-Service Checkouts
Self-service checkouts have failed for many consumers with 67% have had one fail when using it. The number of self-serve checkout lanes in supermarkets and other stores is growing. It seems everyone is doing it, with more and more stores installing self-checkout lanes.
fintechfutures.com
SMB financial health platform Nav acquires Nuula
Nav, a financial health platform for small businesses in the US, has acquired the assets of Canadian fintech start-up Nuula for an undisclosed sum. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small business community, providing business insights and financial products to small business owners.
fintechfutures.com
Wealthtech start-up Equipped appoints Edward Green as CEO
Equipped, a UK-based provider of analytics solutions for alternative asset management firms, has appointed Edward Green as chief executive officer (CEO). Green joins Equipped with 19 years of experience within private equity, private credit, and real estate and most recently as partner and head of asset management at AnaCap Financial Partners, a specialist investor in mid-market fintech and related businesses.
fintechfutures.com
Finora Bank taps regtech iDenfy for automated customer onboarding
Lithuania’s SME-focused Finora Bank has tapped fraud prevention and ID verification start-up iDenfy to automate its know your customer (KYC) compliance and customer onboarding processes. After obtaining a banking licence from the European Central Bank, Finora Bank required “more robust” security as it looked to scale and adhere to...
aiexpress.io
NTT DATA UK&I partners with Google Cloud
Duncan is an award-winning editor with greater than 20 years expertise in journalism. Having launched his tech journalism profession as editor of Arabian Laptop Information in Dubai, he has since edited an array of tech and digital advertising and marketing publications, together with Laptop Enterprise Evaluation, TechWeekEurope, Figaro Digital, Digit and Advertising and marketing Gazette.
fintechfutures.com
Kueski names ex-Stripe exec Fausto Ibarra as chief product officer
Mexican buy now, pay later (BNPL) fintech Kueski has appointed Fausto Ibarra as its new chief product officer (CPO) to lead the firm’s long-term vision for its financial product offerings. In his new role, Ibarra will be tasked with driving Kueski’s product strategy and ensuring it aligns with market...
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Ethos Wallet raises $4.2M to build out applications on blockchain founded by former Meta employees
Crypto startup Ethos Wallet announced Thursday that it had raised $4.2 million. Ethos Wallet said Wednesday that it had raised $4.2 million to hire more developers, help it build more applications for the Ethos Wallet, and create a mobile app. Cofounder and CEO Nadia Eldeib said part of the money...
