Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
US fintech DailyPay lands $260m funding to fuel growth
US-based on-demand pay solution provider DailyPay has landed $260 million in funding as the firm looks to accelerate its growth. The total funding is made up of a mix of revolving credit facility capacity and new term loan funding. The revolving credit facility has been provided by Barclays ($100 million) and Angelo Gordon ($60 million), and the $100 million in new term loan funding comes from SVB Capital and a fund managed by Neuberger Berman.
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Twinco Capital, Architect and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Spanish fintech Twinco Capital has...
fintechfutures.com
US fintech PayEm bags $220m in funding
US-based spend and procurement management platform PayEm has secured approximately $220 million in equity and credit funding from Viola Credit, Mitsubishi Financial Group, Collaborative Fund, and others. PayEm says it will use the new money to fuel its growth, expand its credit card operation and support its customers’ payment needs...
fintechfutures.com
Video: Envestnet at Money20/20 USA – Harnessing data to improve financial wellness
At the Money20/20 USA conference in Las Vegas, FinTech Futures caught up with Envestnet’s Farouk Ferchichi, Group President, Data and Analytics, and Eric Jamison, Head of Product for Banking and Technology, to discuss how the company is harnessing the power of data, connectivity, and open banking to help financial firms better support their customers.
fintechfutures.com
Building a future-ready bank
It’s that time of the year when market watchers’ 2022 predictions start to become reality or fade away as fast as the festive vibe in the first week of January. Then the analysts turn their attention to find the dominant trends for 2023. Will it be tokenisation? The...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
fintechfutures.com
SMB financial health platform Nav acquires Nuula
Nav, a financial health platform for small businesses in the US, has acquired the assets of Canadian fintech start-up Nuula for an undisclosed sum. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small business community, providing business insights and financial products to small business owners.
fintechfutures.com
CMA warns HSBC over breaches of retail banking order
The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned banking giant HSBC over breaches of Part 2 of the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017. Part 2 of the order requires the nine largest banks in the UK “to ensure accurate, comprehensive and up to date read-only product and reference information is continuously available through open banking Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)”.
fintechfutures.com
Court closes administration of UK paytech Goodbox, rules in favour of restructuring
Goodbox, a UK-based payments company that focused on the automation of the charitable donations sector, has had its administration closed by a court decision, ruling in favour of a proposed restructuring package. Founded in 2016, Goodbox allowed charitable donations to be made with the swipe or tap of a payment...
fintechfutures.com
Open letter calls on UK government to boost SME credit access
A group of UK lenders have written an open letter to the UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, calling on the government to boost small business credit access via improved data sharing. The letter has been co-signed by Codat, Atom Bank, Funding Circle, Iwoca,...
fintechfutures.com
What the FinTech? | S.4 Episode 1 | Bankers like us
In the opening episode of season four of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Leda Glyptis, chief client officer at 10x Banking and long-time FinTech Futures columnist, to chat about Leda’s new book – Bankers Like Us: Dispatches from an Industry in Transition – which will be launching on Wednesday 1 February and is available to order here (get a 20% discount with the FinTech Futures code FTF20).
fintechfutures.com
Ecospend’s “pay-by-bank” open banking tech drives HMRC app payments
Open banking payment provider Ecospend has revealed that £123 million in self-assessment open banking-powered payments were made via the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC, the UK government’s tax collection department) app between February and October last year. HMRC awarded the contract – its largest open banking contract at...
fintechfutures.com
PayTech Awards call for nominations
The PayTech Awards, now in their sixth year, recognise excellence and innovation in the use of IT in the finance and payment industry worldwide. The 2022 ceremony was attended by 200 guests who enjoyed an incredible day of celebration, entertainment, and networking. This year’s PayTech Awards will take place on...
fintechfutures.com
UK personal finance app HyperJar appoints Rob Rooney as CEO
UK fintech HyperJar has appointed Rob Rooney as its new CEO, three months after he joined the firm’s board of directors. Rooney joined HyperJar after spending 32 years at Morgan Stanley in various roles – as CEO of Morgan Stanley International, co-global head of fixed income and most recently as global head of technology, operations and firm resilience.
fintechfutures.com
Several major US banks reportedly team up on new digital wallet project
A number of US banking heavyweights are reportedly teaming up to offer a digital consumer e-wallet in order to grab market share from tech titans Apple and PayPal. Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase and four other banks are working on the e-wallet that links up with consumers’ debit and credit cards, The Wall Street Journal reports, for use in e-commerce transactions.
fintechfutures.com
The BaaS Association names first CEO, Bill Briggs
The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Association has hired William (Bill) Briggs to serve as its first chief executive officer (CEO). Founded last year as part of the Bankers Helping Bankers network, the association says it represents over 80% of current BaaS sponsor banks in the US and describes itself as “the voice of the BaaS industry”.
fintechfutures.com
Finora Bank taps regtech iDenfy for automated customer onboarding
Lithuania’s SME-focused Finora Bank has tapped fraud prevention and ID verification start-up iDenfy to automate its know your customer (KYC) compliance and customer onboarding processes. After obtaining a banking licence from the European Central Bank, Finora Bank required “more robust” security as it looked to scale and adhere to...
fintechfutures.com
Kueski names ex-Stripe exec Fausto Ibarra as chief product officer
Mexican buy now, pay later (BNPL) fintech Kueski has appointed Fausto Ibarra as its new chief product officer (CPO) to lead the firm’s long-term vision for its financial product offerings. In his new role, Ibarra will be tasked with driving Kueski’s product strategy and ensuring it aligns with market...
fintechfutures.com
PayPal faces antitrust investigation in Germany
Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, the Bundeskartellamt, has initiated proceedings against PayPal regarding what the regulator refers to as “practices possibly foreclosing competitors and restricting price competition”. The Bundeskartellamt’s action is concerned with PayPal’s terms and conditions, which the regulator claims prevent merchants from offering goods or services...
fintechfutures.com
Sidetrade: All-time record bookings in 2022, Revenue driven by international orders, up +13%
More than €10 million in Annual Contract Value, with €6.44 million in ARR (+36%) Strong increase in Order-to-Cash SaaS revenue: +22%. Sidetrade, the global AI-powered Order-to-Cash SaaS platform, announces a record year in bookings, up 36% in 2022, with a strong increase in Order-to-Cash SaaS revenue up by +22%, and solid growth in Group revenue up by 13% for the 2022 fiscal year thanks to international orders.
Comments / 0