Thaedra Salazar
2d ago
If you’re not going to strive to be the best, you can be in your profession, choose a different path. These people are human beings. They do not deserve this abuse. It is disgusting and evil.
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
beckerspayer.com
Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023
Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
keranews.org
Audit: Former City of Dallas employees had access to sensitive info in computer files
The electronic case files contained sensitive information on defendants. Findings from a recent audit were detailed in a presentation to the Government Performance and Financial Management Committee on Monday. The audit examined practices from FY 2018 through FY 2020 and found that 26% of users with access to the case file management system were former city employees.
WFAA
Fort Worth launching new initiative aimed at preventing youth violence
Fort Worth police and United Way briefed city leaders on a new program launching summer 2023. Its goal is to prevent violence among the youth.
CandysDirt.com
Build-to-Rent Booms in North Texas as Urban Renters Look For More Space in The Suburbs
In the last several months, we’ve seen a two-fold increase in mortgage rates. As the Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest to mitigate inflation, the costs associated with homeownership have risen significantly. While many builders, developers, and brokers are finding it difficult to navigate this changing climate, others are taking advantage of the shift with build-to-rent residential communities.
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
wbap.com
Wise County K-9 Unit Makes $1.7 Million Drug Bust
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Department said its K-9 Unit made a recent $1.7 million dollar drug bust. According to the department’s Facebook post, Sheriff Lane Akin said a deputy observed a white Tacoma pickup truck pulling a U-Haul van trailer while on patrol along Highway 287.
fox44news.com
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?. Lawn Starter recently released a report on 2023’s dirtiest cities in...
magnoliareporter.com
OSHA wants to fine Hixson Lumber's Rison mill $218,759 over teen worker's death
A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, TX, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, AR, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Man struck and killed by traffic in southeast Fort Worth
A man has died at JPS hospital after being run over by traffic in Fort Worth last night. Mark Walker was on foot, heading north in a lane of traffic on Wichita Street near Martin in southeast Fort Worth.
keranews.org
Dallas County officials extend backlog court for felonies as jail population stays high
The court case backlog has contributed to some inmates not getting a speedy trial, as well as a stubbornly high jail population that has created cost overruns for county taxpayers. According to a funding proposal that passed unanimously on Tuesday, there were 39,059 total felony cases as of November 30,...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
irvingweekly.com
Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream
Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
hstoday.us
Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged
The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth.
Granbury ISD votes to sell private plane after WFAA investigation revealed district leader was using it for family trips
GRANBURY, Texas — Granbury ISD’s board of trustees voted to sell its private plane following several WFAA stories that revealed a district leader repeatedly used the plane for personal trips. On Monday, the board voted unanimously to sell the plane, saying the costs were higher than expected. The...
News Channel 25
'Protecting his cousin': 17-year-old cook killed outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 17-year-old Whataburger cook is dead after getting shot "protecting his cousin," ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas reported Friday afternoon. Authorities said Zechariah Trevino was fatally shot outside the Whataburger in Fort Worth where he worked, located across the street from his high school. Police...
Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. His bail has been set at $50,000.Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant was obtained for Wilborn. While the investigation was happening, Wilborn was placed on leave and suspended. Since then, Wilborn was terminated from...
