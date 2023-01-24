ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Thaedra Salazar
2d ago

If you’re not going to strive to be the best, you can be in your profession, choose a different path. These people are human beings. They do not deserve this abuse. It is disgusting and evil.

beckerspayer.com

Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023

Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
keranews.org

Audit: Former City of Dallas employees had access to sensitive info in computer files

The electronic case files contained sensitive information on defendants. Findings from a recent audit were detailed in a presentation to the Government Performance and Financial Management Committee on Monday. The audit examined practices from FY 2018 through FY 2020 and found that 26% of users with access to the case file management system were former city employees.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Build-to-Rent Booms in North Texas as Urban Renters Look For More Space in The Suburbs

In the last several months, we’ve seen a two-fold increase in mortgage rates. As the Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest to mitigate inflation, the costs associated with homeownership have risen significantly. While many builders, developers, and brokers are finding it difficult to navigate this changing climate, others are taking advantage of the shift with build-to-rent residential communities.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Wise County K-9 Unit Makes $1.7 Million Drug Bust

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Department said its K-9 Unit made a recent $1.7 million dollar drug bust. According to the department’s Facebook post, Sheriff Lane Akin said a deputy observed a white Tacoma pickup truck pulling a U-Haul van trailer while on patrol along Highway 287.
WISE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

OSHA wants to fine Hixson Lumber's Rison mill $218,759 over teen worker's death

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, TX, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, AR, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
RISON, AR
irvingweekly.com

Irving Mom Catches Daycare Worker Harming Son on Livestream

Nataly Radwan, a working mom in Irving, is suing Little Dumplings Daycare located at 2510 Texas Dr, Irving, TX, claiming that the daycare harmed her 2-year-old son by using inappropriate discipline methods. Prior to filing the lawsuit, Radwan noticed her son was frequently returning from the daycare with unexplained injuries. Deciding to watch the daycare’s live stream, she was horrified by what she saw, according to the suit.
IRVING, TX
hstoday.us

Head of Fort Worth Drug Trafficking Organization Charged

The head of a Fort Worth drug trafficking operation and his associate have been federally charged, announced Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez. Leeroy Marquee Jones, aka Aladdin, 32, and Christopher Antwuan George, 21, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, a federal crime.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Texas workers file thousands of wage theft claims but recouping money proves difficult

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. According to the Economic Policy Center, $50 billion a year in wages are stolen from workers.In Texas, thousands of employees every year file a claim with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) with hopes of recovering the money they're owed. However, recouping stolen wages is often difficult and rare, a CBS News investigation found.Oscar Torres, a construction worker in Dallas, filed a wage theft claim with TWC after his employer, a small remodeling company, did not pay him for 10 days of work in 2018 – totaling...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Conjoined twins surgically separated at Cook Children's Medical Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the first time in Cook Children's Medical Center history, doctors successfully separated conjoined twins. Dozens of medical experts from across multiple specialties made up the surgical team. They collaborated on the groundbreaking procedure, leveraging their expertise in treating the most difficult and complex pediatric conditions. It is estimated conjoined twins occur in 1-in-200,000 live births, according to a news release from the hospital. Additionally, each year only five to eight conjoined twins worldwide survive the first few days after birth. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. His bail has been set at $50,000.Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant was obtained for Wilborn. While the investigation was happening, Wilborn was placed on leave and suspended. Since then, Wilborn was terminated from...
PROSPER, TX

