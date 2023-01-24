ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Benzinga

Why XPeng Stock Is Popping Off After Tesla Earnings

XPeng Inc - ADR XPEV shares are trading higher by 4.81% to $10.24 Thursday afternoon. Shares of EV companies at large are trading higher during Thursday's session. Strength in the sector may be in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA, which reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Tesla Earnings Highlights, Recap. Tesla reported...
Benzinga

The Latest Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive RIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Rivian Automotive has an average price target of $43.75 with a high of $63.00 and a low of $23.00.

