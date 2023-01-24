Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR PRE-SALE ONGOING, AEW RETURNING TO MILWAUKEE & PITTSBURGH
The online pre-sale for the 2023 Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor event on Friday 3/31 in Los Angeles, CA is now ongoing at this link using pre-sale code LOSROH3. Tickets will go on sale this Friday to the general public. AEW announced returns to the following markets:. Wednesday 4/12...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHARLOTTE FLAIR ON WHY SHE WAS OUT OF ACTION FOR SO LONG, ST. LOUIS CARDINALS HOSTING WWE NIGHT, KOFI TALKS AND MORE NOTES
WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair was interviewed by The New York Post today and noted one of the reasons she was gone from WWE so long over the last year was that she needed several dental surgeries done after having a tooth knocked out during a WWE European tour last year.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIG E IN SAN ANTONIO FOR ROYAL RUMBLE WEEKEND
Former WWE Champion Big E is in San Antonio, Texas ahead of WWE's Royal Rumble weekend, which I believe would be the first major event he has attended in person since breaking his neck last year. He was part of Summerslam weekend last year taking part in company tryouts, but was not at the PPV itself.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER COMPETITOR NAMED FOR THE RUMBLE, MORE NAMES IN SAN ANTONIO, DRAGON LEE'S FIRST WWE APPEARANCE SET & MORE
Dominik Mysterio has been officially announced as a competitor for the 2023 Royal Rumble Men's match:. Newly signed WWE NXT star Dragon Lee will make his first official appearance for WWE this Saturday on the Spanish language Previa for the Rumble event. Titus O'Neil and Doudrop are in San Antonio,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILMING A LOT OF CONTENT THIS WEEKEND, NEXT IN LINE ATHLETES HEADING TO RUMBLE, WWE NIGHT AT THE ROCKETS & MORE
We are told that WWE is filming a LOT of content this weekend, including the forthcoming Hulu reality series starring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. I would assume they are filming Table for 3 content as well as material for A&E as well. We are also told that about 7-10...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 2/4 WWE NXT Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC features:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Dijak. *WWE NXT...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUIDELINES FOR UNDERTAKER EVENT TOMORROW IN TEXAS, LES THATCHER AND MORE WWE NOTES
WWE Shop has new Royal Rumble 2023 hats. One design has a Texas flag on the side while the other has just the logo. And there is a special snapback hat with a design inspired by Shawn Michaels ring gear worn at the 1997 Rumble at the Alamodome. WWE issued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE TRADEMARK FILING
WWE filed a trademark on "Emma" on 1/20, obviously in relation to Tenille Dashwood's return to the company, in the following realms for goods and services:. "Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN TALKS, JERICHO MEETS MARON, BOBBY CRUISE AT DYNAMITE AND MORE
Maron, who appeared on the Netflix series Glow, has stated that many other AEW stars will be on future chats about professional wrestling. Tony Khan on The Briscoe's, AEW Dynamite, World Cup of Wrestling | Interview 2023. The Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #8. John Morrison On AEW, Bad Bunny's WrestleMania...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX in Laredo, Texas:. *The go-home show for the 2023 Royal Rumble. *Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross. *Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top Contender's Tournament Semi-Final: Legado Del Fantasma vs. Imperium. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE LINEUP, IDENTITY OF THE THERAPIST ON DYNAMITE
OVW regular Tiffany Nieves portrayed the therapist tonight on AEW in the vignette with the Gunn family and The Acclaimed on Dynamite. *ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page. *Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt vs. The Best Friends & Danhausen with Orange...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE MATCH TO MAIN EVENT AEW DYNAMITE, THE INCREDIBLE JAY BRISCOE TRIBUTE VIDEO
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal will main event tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, it has been announced. AEW aired the following tribute video to the late Jay Briscoe this evening:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
For those who have asked, Mark Briscoe appearing on AEW is not a one-time thing. He is cleared to be used going forward. Willow Nightingale is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Willow discusses how she got into professional wrestling as a kid, her decision to become a professional wrestler, her connection with the audience, and the difference between her persona and the person. She also discusses going to Japan, signing with AEW, reactions to the Street Fight on Rampage recently, her thoughts on why some fans don't like women bleeding, how she deals with negative reactions and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
The Elimination Match featuring Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin vs. Callihan to determine the top contender to Impact Championship will headline tonight's Impact on AXS TV episode. Dirty Dango will be joining us tomorrow for an interview for Elite subscribers. Carlie Bravo vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE MCMAHON BACK AT TITAN TOWER
Vince McMahon was spotted earlier this week at Titan Tower, so it appears he's back in his old office. While there have been rumors of him being sighted at the Tower all the way back to his "retirement" last year, this is the first confirmed sighting of McMahon back to work that PWInsider.com can confirm.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY MICK FOLEY WASN'T AT RAW XXX, WWE FATHEADS, CODY'S GONNA WIN AND MORE
On his Facebook, Mick Foley responded to a comment wondering why he was not at last night's RAW:. "I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off - and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show - I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project - which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel - and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHO MAKES THE MOST SENSE BUYING WWE, CODY VS. ROLLINS, TOO MUCH BLOOD AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. See how the ref wear black gloves when wrestlers bleed, could the actual workers not have worn them themselves during that women’s Rampage main event? Assuming they had to have as much blood as they did?
Pro Wrestling Insider
OPENING TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS IS...
X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. the legendary Mike Jackson will open tonight's edition of Impact on AXS. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Level Up on the WWE Network and Peacock:. *Dante Chen vs. Kale Dixon. *Dani Palmer vs. the debuting Lola Vice (former BELLATOR fighter Valerie Loureda). *Scrypts vs. Oro Mensah. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY, SECOND TRAILER RELEASED FOR WWE 2K23, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE has new T-shirts available. There are new shirts for Brock Lesnar, Ric/Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Cody Rhodes vows to win the Royal Rumble Match: Raw, Jan. 23, 2023. WWE 2K23 is #EvenStronger with John Cena. Dijak – Driver (Entrance Theme) If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Comments / 0