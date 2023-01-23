ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVPE is a media sponsor for Michiana’s Master Gardeners-2023 Garden Expo

88.1 WVPE is a media sponsor for Michiana’s Master Gardeners, announcing their 2023 Garden Expo. It’s on Saturday, February 25th, at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart. The expo features keynote speaker David Culp talking about year-round beauty in the garden. Plus, there will be demonstrations and vendors. Find out more about the 2023 Garden Expo at MichianaMasterGardeners.com.
ELKHART, IN
“Reflecting” is the WVPE Photo of the Week

“Reflecting” is the name of the WVPE Photo of the Week. It was sent in by Lynn Sassaman of Granger. If you want to send a shot, email it to us at photo@wvpe.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.
GRANGER, IN
South Bend Community Schools add electric buses

Two electric school buses were added to the South Bend Community School Corporation fleet. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said they are the first in the region to introduce electric buses into their fleet. The electric buses are also equipped with specialized tablets designed to scan student IDs. The tablets will help drivers determine the most efficient routes. They will also improve communication and give more accurate pick-up and drop off times. The purchase of the all-electric school buses was made possible through grants written by Drive Clean Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart Community Schools receive multi-million dollar grant

The Elkhart Community School district has been awarded the U.S Department of Education Full-Service Community Grant, providing the district $1.9 million per year over the course of five years. By the end of year five, the ECS and Concord schools will have received 9.5 million dollars from the grant. The...
ELKHART, IN
Sixteen year old found guilty in the murder of six year old Grace Ross

16-year-old Anthony Hutchens has been found guilty in the murder of 6-year-old Grace Ross in New Carlisle. After a two day bench trial, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford found Hutchens guilty of murder and child molesting. The court dismissed the felony murder charge due to double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens is...
NEW CARLISLE, IN

