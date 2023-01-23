Two electric school buses were added to the South Bend Community School Corporation fleet. Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said they are the first in the region to introduce electric buses into their fleet. The electric buses are also equipped with specialized tablets designed to scan student IDs. The tablets will help drivers determine the most efficient routes. They will also improve communication and give more accurate pick-up and drop off times. The purchase of the all-electric school buses was made possible through grants written by Drive Clean Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO