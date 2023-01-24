Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Grizzlies And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
FanDuel Ohio: $200 bonus bets for NBA on TNT, Cavs matchup tonight
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Prospective FanDuel Ohio customers can score $200 in bonus bets when they register here and place a qualifying $5+ bet on...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings & Advice: Catchers
J.T. Realmuto (PHI) Some fantasy managers refuse to “pay” for catchers in a similar way to how some refuse to “pay” for saves, but J.T. Realmuto is the one catcher worth the price on draft day. The 31-year-old smacked 22 home runs and stole 21 bases while slashing .276/.342/.478 for the National League Champions. His oWAR of 5.4 was eighth in the NL overall and first for catchers by a wide range, and he is in the 86th percentile in sprint speed among ALL players. The best part is that none of these numbers are outliers with expected regression. He has never played fewer than 125 games in a full season, including the six years before the arrival of the NL DH, where he got some extra at-bats on days off. He should give fantasy teams consistent production from a position where that is almost impossible to find.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: 12-Team, Points League (2023)
The last two mock drafts I have done (which can be found here and here) were for category leagues. This mock draft was based on points scoring. The strategy is drastically different as instead of having to worry about filling a number of categories, you can focus more solely on drafting the best player available and who will score the most points as opposed to drafting based on who might help you in a specific category your team is weak in.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 1/25/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
fantasypros.com
NFL Championship Round Picks: Against the Spread, Over/Under & Prop Bets (2023 Playoffs)
We’re down to the final four teams for the NFL Playoffs, with the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs this Sunday. We asked our experts for their most confident spread, over/under and prop bet picks.
fantasypros.com
NFL Conference Championship PrizePicks Player Prop Bet Predictions
Continuing through the NFL playoffs, I will provide my top player props from PrizePicks.com. Sign up now!. From under-or-overs to more-or-less, there’s really no better time to dive into player props with the fantasy football season concluded. Let the game sweats keep coming!. Prizepicks is also offering a freebie...
fantasypros.com
Mojo Market Advice: Buy & Sell (Conference Championships)
The Divisional Round brought more changes to the Mojo stock prices of many players, with two Buffalo Bills wide receivers among the week’s biggest movers. Stefon Diggs was noticeably upset with Josh Allen and how the game played out as a whole, and many are speculating about his future now in Buffalo, as evidenced by his -7.5% drop. However, it was not all bad for Bills players, as Khalil Shakir’s 40-yard performance and subsequent +14.1% increase have many wondering if his role in the offense will grow next year.
fantasypros.com
2022 Fantasy Baseball ADP Recap: Round 3
As we head into the new year and ramp up the 2023 fantasy baseball draft prep, let’s look back at the early rounds of the 2022 drafts. Part 3 of my five-part series will review each pick of round three. This series will focus on 12-team leagues, so 60 players are discussed, and will use end-of-draft season ADP from CBS. I chose CBS over ESPN and Yahoo as some of the ADP was wonky, and this made the most sense for this exercise.
Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Moment
Plenty of brazen sports fans have run onto the field or court for attention, but Wednesday night's intrusion has to be a first. During the men's college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne, an Uber Eats delivery driver stumbled onto the court. He wandered right near a live play ...
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey does not practice Wednesday
McCaffrey is considered day-to-day with a bruised calf, but is still expected to suit up against the Eagles Sunday. With Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel also missing practice Wednesday, it is possible this is just to rest their start playmakers ahead of the NFC championship game. All three will have two more practice sessions before the team has to provide an injury designation.
Jazz Update Kelly Olynyk's Status for Trail Blazers Matchup
The Utah Jazz look to move up the standings versus a healthy Portland Trail Blazers squad.
Comments / 0