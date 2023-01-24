Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings issued across northern Plains, Upper Midwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a potent storm that is poised to unleash severe weather across the South with snow and ice farther north and west over areas that have already received a surplus of wintry precipitation so far this season. Winter storm warnings have been issued from the Rockies to...
BBC
Niagara Falls: Ice from US storms turns iconic falls into winter spectacle
Chunks of ice and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a huge winter storm swept over the US and Canada. Plunging temperatures over the Christmas period transformed the waterfalls into a wintry sight to behold. The blizzard caused huge disruption across North America,...
wtaj.com
High winds on Thursday before a slightly warmer weekend
Tonight temperatures fall into the 30s. Winds will also pick up tonight into Thursday. Wind Gusts could be between 30 to 40 mph. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. The winds will make the air feel colder. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Niagara Falls Almost Entirely Frozen After Devastating Winter Storm, Shocking Photos Show
Devastatingly cold temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and relentless snowfall slammed multiple regions of the United States over the holiday weekend. However, few regions experienced as heavy a blow as New England and western New York specifically. Bordering the Empire State is iconic Niagara Falls. While these stunning waterfalls pack a heavy, constant flow—part of what draws in more than 8 million visitors annually—NY’s most deadly storm in 50 years proved cold enough to leave the natural wonder almost entirely frozen.
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Arctic blast looms this weekend
An arctic blast looming this weekend has the potential to be the most significant winter cooldown for the northern tier of the country since December. The FOX Forecast Center said a fast-moving storm system will dump a few inches of snow through the Great Lakes into Friday. But starting Saturday, the bottom of the bucket will seemingly plummet on the thermometer, with temperatures of at least 20 degrees below average spanning much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. When the actual temperature is combined with wind, the feels-like temperatures are expected to reach dangerous values between 20 and 30 degrees below zero. Exposure to subzero wind chills can...
First Alert Weather: Mild start, followed by falling temps
Forecast: Showers exit by mid-morning. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon. Tonight will be cold and breezy with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, cold and breezy with wind chills in the 30s. As for Monday (MLK Day), it will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s.
Millions under winter storm watch
Millions of Americans are under a winter storm watch as the first of back-to-back storms is expected to hit the Northeast this weekend. The storm system could bring heavy snow, freezing rain, ice and gusty winds Sunday into Monday. Meteorologist Kelly Cass, from our partners at The Weather Channel, has the latest.
Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow
Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
Dangerous storms hit South, snow expected in Northeast
While dangerous storms continue in the South, winter storm warnings are in effect across the Northeast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
27 First News
Storm bringing more snow: How much will fall?
Some locations received a coating of snow overnight Friday due to lake effect snow off of Lake Erie. The chance for flurries will continue through Saturday, but the clouds will hang tough keeping the cold air locked in place over the Valley. The next storm system that will impact our...
Sunday morning snow dusting
Monday there is some chance for sunshine! There's also a small chance it stays overcast, but at this point it appears there's a better chance that we see at least a few hours of sunshine.
Could January end with an arctic blast? Where winter weather could become dangerous
An arctic blast looming this weekend has the potential to be the most significant winter cooldown for the northern tier of the country since December.
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Winter Storm Iggy Pushes North, Dumping Snow on Interior Northeast Including New England
After blanketing parts of the Plains, West, and Midwest over the past few days, Winter Storm Iggy is moving north and is expected to spread its snowfall across portions of New England and the interior Northeast by the end of this week. Weather Alerts. From the eastern Great Lakes to...
