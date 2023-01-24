An arctic blast looming this weekend has the potential to be the most significant winter cooldown for the northern tier of the country since December. The FOX Forecast Center said a fast-moving storm system will dump a few inches of snow through the Great Lakes into Friday. But starting Saturday, the bottom of the bucket will seemingly plummet on the thermometer, with temperatures of at least 20 degrees below average spanning much of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest. When the actual temperature is combined with wind, the feels-like temperatures are expected to reach dangerous values between 20 and 30 degrees below zero. Exposure to subzero wind chills can...

IOWA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO