BioMed Central
The most effective medication for weight loss and blood glucose stabilization: Tirzepatide
Tirzepatide is a new medication offering near-healthy control of blood glucose concentrations and substantial weight loss for patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity. Incretin-based medications make use of the glucose- and weight-lowering properties of the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and have revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They are equally (and sometimes more) effective compared to insulin treatment as concerns plasma glucose concentrations and related laboratory measurements (e.., glycated haemoglobin; HbA1c), but without a risk for blood sugar concentrations to fall too low), and with the additional benefit of weight loss. Now, a novel drug, has been developed to stimulate not only receptors for GLP-1, but also for GIP, the second well characterized incretin hormone.
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
MedicalXpress
COPD patients 61% more likely to die in the year after major surgery
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who undergo major surgery are more likely to die in the year after surgery and incur higher health care costs than similar patients without COPD, found a new study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Because patients with COPD are often frail...
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
I prescribe the popular weight-loss drug semaglutide to my patients. I hesitate to call it a magic bullet.
Dr. Paul Kolodzik prescribed Ozempic to his diabetic patients for years. As soon as the drug became a weight-loss tool, there was a shortage.
hcplive.com
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
Cleveland Clinic Study Showing More Boosters, More Covid Infections Is Taken Out of Context
In a daring yet transparent move, a new study from Cleveland Clinic — a non-profit academic medical center and one of America’s best hospitals — produced a disturbing figure showing that the more vaccine shots you get, the higher your risk of Covid (Figure 1):
MedicalXpress
Both high- and low-dose exercise therapy found to be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis
Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have compared high dose exercise therapy versus low dose in patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine show that both groups had similar results. However, high dose exercise therapy provided superior outcomes related to function in sports and recreation in the short term, with results subsiding after six months.
Medical News Today
Types of medication for COPD
While there is no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), several available treatment options can help manage symptoms, including short and long-acting bronchodilators and steroids. COPD refers to long-term progressive lung diseases that cause breathing issues, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Currently, there is no cure for COPD....
ajmc.com
COPD Lowers Chances of Survival and Raises Health Care Costs After Surgery, Study Finds
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more likely to die in the year after undergoing surgery and rack up higher health care costs post-operation, study finds. A study found that patients with a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were 61% more likely to die in the...
scitechdaily.com
A New Model of an Ancient Disease: Study Identifies Novel Treatment Targets for Gout
UC San Diego researchers have developed a new model of arthritis, focusing on the joint lubricating protein lubricin. Many people view gout as a disease from the past, similar to rickets or scurvy. Historically, it affected wealthy and royal individuals, including figures like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. However, it...
hippocraticpost.com
Hypertension drug can slow ageing
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow ageing. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
Woman raises alarm after having a stroke after routine chiropractor visit
A nurse suffered a life-threatening stroke after her first visit to a chiropractor to deal with her stiff neck. Maria Bond, 29, said she became “super dizzy” after her neck was “cracked” in both directions, according to Unilad. “It cracked both ways and I’d seen chiropractor videos so I thought it was normal but when I stood up I got super dizzy,” she said, adding that she was also “throwing up constantly.”Ms Bond’s hand started to tingle, and the chiropractor told her to go to urgent care. “I called my husband because there was no way I was going...
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Rykindo, a Long-Lasting Injectable, for Schizophrenia and Bipolar I
Men and women who take risperidone to treat schizophrenia or bipolar I have a new option if they aren’t able to take oral medications every day or prefer a long-lasting alternative. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Rykindo as an extended-release injectable version of risperidone on January 15, 2023, according to a press release from Luye Pharma, the company that developed the drug.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
MedicalXpress
Long-term follow-up study of chronic pancreatitis patients highlights need for closer monitoring after surgery
Chronic pancreatitis, a painful, debilitating condition, often requires major surgery to remove all or part of the pancreas. Few large studies have evaluated how these patients fare five years or more after their operations. The largest study to date of patients who have had surgery for chronic pancreatitis with follow-up of six years or longer has found that about two-thirds survive after 10 years. However, more than one-fourth of these patients were still using opioids daily for pain.
Controversial new drug offers some hope to Alzheimer’s patients
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Alzheimer’s disease is regarded as the seventh largest killer of Americans. One in ten has the disease that robs them of their cognitive abilities. There is no known cure. But there is some excitement over a controversial new drug just given accelerated approval by the Federal Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical […]
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
