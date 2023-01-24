ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

Global banks' green financing gap

BANKING ON CLIMATE CHANGE — If the world's most significant banks are going to help us transition to a net-zero economy, they might need to pick up the pace, according to a new Fed paper. “The current level of green financing remains below what is needed for the transition...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
New York Post

Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report

Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
The Hill

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
Benzinga

Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire

Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Georgia Recorder

States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a just released study. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WRAL News

Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
Vox

The Federal Reserve is starting a climate experiment

Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. The US Federal Reserve is running its very first climate change...
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...

