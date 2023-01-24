Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
POLITICO
Global banks' green financing gap
BANKING ON CLIMATE CHANGE — If the world's most significant banks are going to help us transition to a net-zero economy, they might need to pick up the pace, according to a new Fed paper. “The current level of green financing remains below what is needed for the transition...
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
Musk agrees with JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon that it will take 50 years to transition to green energy
J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk agreed Thursday that the world will be reliant on oil and gas for 50 years and that an immediate transition to alternative energy is unrealistic.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report
Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as…
Davos 2023: BlackRock U.S. inflows dwarf $4 billion lost in ESG backlash -CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, lost around $4 billion in assets under management as a result of a political backlash against environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing in the United States, its chief executive said.
Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire
Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a just released study. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Don’t believe the podium talk at Davos–but capitalism is really starting to change
The rise of purpose-led companies is changing the face of capitalism, writes Patagonia's Beth Thoren.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
Vox
The Federal Reserve is starting a climate experiment
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. The US Federal Reserve is running its very first climate change...
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
A pair of public pension funds in Virginia have exposure to the collapse of crypto lender Genesis
Genesis owes its top 50 creditors around $3.5 billion, with at least one creditor tied to a $6.8 billion Virginia pension system. Two pension funds in Fairfax County, Virginia, invested $35 million in a Genesis creditor. Genesis filed for bankruptcy last week amid exposure to failed firms FTX and Three...
