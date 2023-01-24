WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, January 24, a small organization in DC known as Free Britney America will host a Ticketmaster protest outside the U.S. Capitol. Organization officials encourage others to join in person or virtually to rally in support of ending Ticketmaster-Live Nation's monopoly over the live event and ticketing industry. The rally will be held at the same time as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets on this matter around 10 a.m.

