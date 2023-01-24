ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Taylor Swift Songs Get Repeatedly Quoted During Congressional Hearing About Ticketmaster

On Tuesday, executives in the ticket sales industry testified in the United States Senate about possibly monopolistic practices. These issues came to prominence last year when ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert tour were mishandled, infuriating fans everywhere. The senators were not shy about referencing Swift or even quoting her lyrics during this hearing.
Ticketmaster Blames Bots, Learns Lessons From Taylor Swift Concert Sale -Testimony

(Reuters) - Ticketmaster learned "valuable lessons" from the Taylor Swift concert tickets sale last year that was disrupted by record bot traffic, the parent company will tell a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday. "In hindsight there are several things we could have done better – including staggering the sales over...
Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power

Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour.    The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation, […]
DC's Free Britney America to host Ticketmaster protest outside U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, January 24, a small organization in DC known as Free Britney America will host a Ticketmaster protest outside the U.S. Capitol. Organization officials encourage others to join in person or virtually to rally in support of ending Ticketmaster-Live Nation's monopoly over the live event and ticketing industry. The rally will be held at the same time as the Senate Judiciary Committee meets on this matter around 10 a.m.
One nation, under Swift

American democracy can be a real slog. Progress tends to be measured in millimeters. Victories are few and far between, as any activist will tell you. Some people may even find a kind of beauty in the way the system was designed to keep special interests in check. But the...
The Senate's Ticketmaster hearing featured plenty of Taylor Swift puns and protesters

OK. Now, this hearing's going to be an event. Like, Ticketmaster should be selling tickets because outside the hearings, some of Ticketmaster's critics will be protesting. Jennifer Kinder says they have T-shirts and slogans. JENNIFER KINDER: Ticketswindle, Ticketmonopoly, Ticketmaster with a line through it, stay mad Swifties - one says...
Witnesses Announced for Ticketmaster Senate Hearing as Opposing Sides Square Off

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Mn.) and Mike Lee (R-Ut.) have announced the witnesses for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing examining the lack of competition in the ticketing industry titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” taking place Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET and will be livestreamed here. Scheduled witnesses include: ·         Joe Berchtold, President and CFO, Live Nation Entertainment (which owns Ticketmaster) ·         Jack Groetzinger, CEO, SeatGeek (a New York-based ticketing platform and Ticketmaster competitor, which recently lost a seven-year contract with Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to Ticketmaster after just a year) ·         Jerry Mickelson, CEO and President, JAM Productions (a Chicago-based concert promoter,...
The Live Nation and Ticketmaster monopoly

Artists, activists, and music lovers are once again calling for the break up of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The two companies merged in 2010 forming Live Nation Entertainment but critics of the company claim it has a monopoly on the live entertainment industry. While a monopoly is not illegal, abusing a monopoly position is. Here's how the industry got here and what the future could hold.

