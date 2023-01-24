Read full article on original website
Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.
Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Ann Maurine Leonard
Ann Maurine Leonard age 69 of Stillwater passed from this life on January 22, 2023 at her home in Stillwater, OK. Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Orel McMillan and Wanda (Nelson) McMillan. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was married to Tom Leonard on May 28, 1998 at the First Baptist Church in Ponca City.
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Dakota James McCauley
Dakota James McCauley was born on July 12, 1991 in Ponca City, OK to Angie and Robin McCauley. He departed this life on January 12, 2023. He lived in Ponca City and Braman, Oklahoma during his life and attended Ponca City grade and middle school. He attended high school in Braman where he received his GED.
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
NCOCWE meeting at held at Pioneer Tech
Body North Central Oklahoma Center of Workforce Excellence (NCOCWE) held a legislative luncheon on Friday, Jan. 20 in Conference Center B at Pioneer Technology Center (PTC). NCOCWE Chair Garrett Bowers welcomed the assembled group of people from the fields of businesses, industry, education, economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, state agencies, tribes and government. NCOCWE is a consortium that engages in promoting growth opportunities for students and providing ample workforce to meet the ever-changing needs of regional businesses and industries.
Happenings
The Ponca City Gospel Jubilee will be having a “VARIETY NIGHT” Saturday January 28th. 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 5p.m.) This is a fun night at the Jubilee as we allow people to come on stage with the band and sing a song or sing by cd’s. We always have Lots of fun and Christian fellowship. on Saturday nights providing a clean, safe environment for the whole family to enjoy. The Jubilee has a concession stand, prize give aways, and intermission at half time with free deserts for everyone to enjoy. After intermission The Jubilee band will come on stage with talented musicians and singers and bring the audience some Southern Gospel Music. We hope you make plans to join us and see what’s happening at the Jubilee. We know you will go away blessed!
Six Wildcats named All-Conference
Body Six swimmers from the Ponca City High School team have been named to the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference All-Conference team. Those receiving this award are Alyssa Sullivan, Kyle King, Jessalyn Carpenter, Timothy Crank, Mattie Shearer and Braden Stewart. Six other were named to the All-Conference Honorable mention team. They...
S’Mac Down Mac ’n Cheese Cookoff at PTC on Jan. 28
Bridget Graham and Michael Ortiz are the Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) January Students of the Month. Graham is a junior from Woodland High School enrolled in the Health Career Certification 1 program. Her instructor chose her as a student of the month due to her hard work and multitasking skills. She feels Graham has a great sense of autonomy that a future healthcare professional will need. Michael Ortiz is with the Firefighter/EMT program and is an adult student from Ponca City. His instructor praises him as a self-starter who works hard to accomplish his goals. He works thoroughly through the skills and shows a willingness to help his classmates. Students of the month are given a Pioneer Tech refill cup and a certificate of achievement. They can fill up their cups with their favorite beverages at no cost for the entire month. For more information about Pioneer Technology Center’s programs and services, call 580-762-8336 or visit their website www.pioneertech.edu. Photo provided.
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
