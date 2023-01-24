Read full article on original website
Guy Palmer Clark
Guy Palmer Clark, age 82, of Ponca City, OK, passed to heaven on January 23, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 109 N 13th St, Ponca City, OK, 74601, with a Committal Service following at Resthaven Memorial Park, 1901 E Hubbard Rd, Ponca City, OK 74604. A reception in memory of Guy will be held afterwards from 3:00 PM 5:00 PM at the Ponca City Country Club, 1101 N Pecan Rd, Ponca City, OK 74606. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Teri Lynne Skinner Round
Teri Lynne Skinner Round, passed away peacefully in her home on January 3, 2023. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Randall Wilburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK, 74601.
Jay Francis Charles Lessert, Jr.
Body Have you ever met a guy that everyone enjoys being around? When there is a person that doesn’t like him, you know it has to be their issue because he’s just so lovable. The guy’s siblings look up to him as the hero of the family? The man that men want to have a beer with, and the ladies want to date? This guy was the center of attention because he told funny stories and humorous jokes? He had an infectious laugh and was kind of a ‘Jack of all trades?” Who was smart, witty, hard-working, and persistent despite the hurdles this world threw at him? A great friend and confidant?
Marion Eldon Wright
Marion Eldon Wright, age 87, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away January 23, 2023 at his home in Blackwell, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Blackwell with Deacon Ronnie Porter officiating. Marion was born...
Ann Maurine Leonard
Ann Maurine Leonard age 69 of Stillwater passed from this life on January 22, 2023 at her home in Stillwater, OK. Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 10, 1953, the daughter of Orel McMillan and Wanda (Nelson) McMillan. She grew up in Pawnee, Oklahoma. She was married to Tom Leonard on May 28, 1998 at the First Baptist Church in Ponca City.
Donald Edward Lockwood
Donald Edward Lockwood, 78, of Ponca City, OK, passed away on January 22, 2023, with his wife, Tudy, at his side. A Rosary service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Trout Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Carson Krittenbrink officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 9:45 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
City Commissioners and PCUA meetings held on Jan. 23
Body The Ponca City Board of Commissioners held their regular session on Jan. 23, 2023. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order. In attendance were Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott, and Taylor. The City Commission approved the items on the consent agenda which are deemed to be non-controversial and routine...
Ponca City Father Daughter Dance to be held Saturday, Feb 4
Body The 18th Annual Ponca City Father Daughter Dance will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Marland Mansion. This event is open to all girls ages 13 and under and their fathers and/or father-figures. Due to the overwhelming attendance at this event, it will once again be split into three sessions. Session 1 is from 3:15 to 4:45 pm, suggested ages Kindergarten & below; Session 2 is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm, suggested ages are 1st thru 2nd grade; and Session 3 is from 8 pm to 9:30 pm, 3rd –7th grade. All ages are just suggestions. You may choose from any session. Tickets are $20 each.
Six Wildcats named All-Conference
Body Six swimmers from the Ponca City High School team have been named to the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference All-Conference team. Those receiving this award are Alyssa Sullivan, Kyle King, Jessalyn Carpenter, Timothy Crank, Mattie Shearer and Braden Stewart. Six other were named to the All-Conference Honorable mention team. They...
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
Happenings
NOC TONKAWA CALENDAR Jan. 27: Final Day to Drop Courses with Full Refund Jan. 27: Home Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. SW Christian JV, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Away Mavs and Lady Mavs Basketball vs. Western, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31: Free Lunch, BCM, 11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Feb....
Candidate filing begins for municipal offices in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa
Body Candidates interested in filing for office in Braman, Kaw City, Newkirk and Tonkawa municipalities will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday February 6, 2023. Carol Leaming, Secretary of the Kay County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the...
Osage County municipal filing set to begin Monday, February 6, 2023
Body Candidates for municipal offices in the Town of Avant, Town of Burbank, City of Barnsdall, Town of Fairfax, City of Hominy, City of Shidler, Town of Prue and Town of Wynona will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the...
Gundy names Nardo defensive coordinator while elevating Clements, Duffie
Body Jan. 24—Mike Gundy didn’t wait long to fill the Oklahoma State football program’s void at defensive coordinator. Less than two weeks after Derek Mason announced in a statement that he was taking a “sabbatical” and wouldn’t be returning to the program in 2023, Gundy announced Tuesday afternoon that Bryan Nardo will be leading the defense this upcoming fall.
Weekly Best Sellers
Courtesy of Magic City Books in Tulsa; Best of Books in Edmond; Brace Books in Ponca City; and Full Circle Books in Oklahoma City. 1. “Queen of Myth and Monsters” by Scarlett St. Clair (Bloom Books) 2. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)...
