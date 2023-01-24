ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey orders state agencies to respond to requests for public records

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order today that she said would improve access to public records maintained by state agencies. For years, Alabama’s law requiring access to public records has come under fire for weakness that allows agencies to stall and essentially ignore requests for documents that should be available to the public. A 2019 study by a researcher at the University of Arizona ranked Alabama last among states in responsiveness to requests for records. The Legislature has not come close to passing bills that would strengthen the law.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Center Square

Transparency in Alabama public records requests endorsed via executive order

(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released an executive order on Thursday that is designed to improve transparency in state government by easing access to public records. Ivey's Executive Order 734 requires that state agencies put a public records request page on their websites and also issues guidelines on how the agencies can satisfy those requests. “From day one, a top priority of mine was to restore our...
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion

Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama

Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama gets approval to spend $192 million to expand broadband access

Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems

Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy