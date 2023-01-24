Read full article on original website
Gov. Kay Ivey orders state agencies to respond to requests for public records
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order today that she said would improve access to public records maintained by state agencies. For years, Alabama’s law requiring access to public records has come under fire for weakness that allows agencies to stall and essentially ignore requests for documents that should be available to the public. A 2019 study by a researcher at the University of Arizona ranked Alabama last among states in responsiveness to requests for records. The Legislature has not come close to passing bills that would strengthen the law.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
Transparency in Alabama public records requests endorsed via executive order
(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released an executive order on Thursday that is designed to improve transparency in state government by easing access to public records. Ivey's Executive Order 734 requires that state agencies put a public records request page on their websites and also issues guidelines on how the agencies can satisfy those requests. “From day one, a top priority of mine was to restore our...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
utv44.com
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
Alabama man admits to stealing $53,000 from Army through false travel claims, bogus timecards
An Alabama man and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty this week to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S....
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
Wisconsin motel evacuated after Alabama man threatens to shoot employees, law enforcement
A man and a woman who refused to leave their room caused a southeastern Wisconsin motel to be evacuated following alleged threats towards employees and law enforcement.
Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
wvtm13.com
Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
WAAY-TV
Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion
Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Alabama gets approval to spend $192 million to expand broadband access
Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
wdhn.com
Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a...
Charges dropped against Alabama man accused of tossing dogs off of a bridge
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge. Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year. […]
weisradio.com
New Gun Laws Leading to Cash Flow Problems
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
wvtm13.com
ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
