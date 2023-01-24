Read full article on original website
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Rihanna’s Reaction to Losing Best Original Song at the Golden Globes is Just That: Golden
Entertainment icon and business tycoon Rihanna has proved yet again she knows how to keep it classy after losing Best Original Song at the 2023 80th Golden Globe Awards. After stage presenters announced that her competition, the team behind the movie, RRR, snagged the award for the international hit Naatu Naatu, the singer and new mom was caught on camera walking past their table and congratulating the song’s writers, Kala Bhairava, MM Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj for their win.
Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz
Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Breaking: NFL Announces Super Bowl National Anthem Performer
The NFL has announced its pregame performers for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. next month. Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem before the game. Legendary singer-songwriter and producer Babyface will perform "America The Beautiful" with Toney Award winner Sheryl ...
SFGate
Adam Lambert: Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Me the ‘American Idol’ Win
Adam Lambert made headlines recently for slamming a casting rumor that “The White Lotus” star Theo James was circling the role of George Michael in a biopic about the pop music icon. Not so fast. Speaking at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Lambert said he was mostly being sarcastic and that it would be “ridiculous” to claim that gay characters can only be played by gay actors.
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Anna Faris Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
Cleveland native to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Another one of Cleveland’s Own is taking over music, and soon, she’ll be on the biggest stage in football.
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy: 'Happy and Healthy'
Country singer Kolby Cooper and his wife Jillian have announced they've welcomed a "happy and healthy" baby boy to their family. Already parents to two daughters — Charlee, 2, and Josie, 4 — the couple revealed that their first son, Karter Brian Haze Cooper, was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. Baby Karter came into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and measuring 21½ inches.
Chris Stapleton Teases Upcoming Super Bowl LVII Performance
Other entertainers in the pregame lineup include Babyface and 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
thetexastasty.com
Rihanna Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Preview
Rihanna, the Barbadian singer, songwriter and actress, has been in the music industry for over a decade now and has released several hit albums and singles. Her music is a mix of R&B, pop, reggae, and hip-hop, and she has a unique style that sets her apart from other artists. And she will be headlining Super Bowl 2023!
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023
When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news
Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group’s lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced Tuesday. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy star Jessica Chastain may be an Oscar-winning actress, but that doesn’t mean that she feels confident about... The post ‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette appeared first on Outsider.
How To Watch The 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards airs live on Sunday, February 5th. Find out where and how to watch!
