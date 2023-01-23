A school in Essex has sparked a row over its use of metal gates to stop pupils accessing the toilets during lesson times. Castle View School says the new policy was put in place to try and stop anti-social behaviour. However, parents and students have complained about the move.One mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It is against human rights and is disgusting. It is like they are in a prison."It is an absolute nightmare. My child felt sick at lunchtime and was left to just stand and queue. My child nearly had to be sick in the hallway,...

27 MINUTES AGO