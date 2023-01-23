Read full article on original website
anash.org
Parents Train on Preparing Kids for Bar Mitzvah
As parents of the sixth-grade boys in Oholei Torah begin preparing for their sons’ bar mitzvahs, the school hosted an informative event, led by Rabbi Yehoshua Lustig, who laid out everything they need to know when planning their son’s milestone event. Photos: Oded Kaizerman/Anash.org. Rabbi Yehoshua Lustig, menahel...
anash.org
Suprise Visits Leave Public School Kids With Lifelong Memories
For some, Chanukah 5783 is a distant memory. For the campers of CKids Gan Israel FL, Chanukah was a blast of camp that showed up at their door. So what happens when your camp counselor from this past summer has become your family?. Naturally, the proper way to celebrate is...
anash.org
ULYOP Students Enhance Hiskashrus Before 10 Shevat
Educators at ULY Ocean Parkway have come up with a unique mivtza, one that will help students visualize and internalize what it means to be connected to the Rebbe. As we prepare to mark 73 years since the histalkus of the Frierdiker Rebbe and the beginning of the Rebbe’s nesius, educators at Tomchei Tmimim Ocean Parkway have come up with a unique mivtza, one that will help students visualize and internalize what it means to be connected to the Rebbe.
Parents condemn school for barricading toilets shut during lessons
A school in Essex has sparked a row over its use of metal gates to stop pupils accessing the toilets during lesson times. Castle View School says the new policy was put in place to try and stop anti-social behaviour. However, parents and students have complained about the move.One mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It is against human rights and is disgusting. It is like they are in a prison."It is an absolute nightmare. My child felt sick at lunchtime and was left to just stand and queue. My child nearly had to be sick in the hallway,...
The real-life version of 'Terminator': Scientists made a shapeshifting robot that "melts" to escape cages
A Lego-shaped shapeshifting robot can change from solid to liquid and re-form, squeeze into tight spaces, perform complex tasks and even escape cages.
anash.org
New English Publication Gives Full Scope of Basi Legani
Ahead of Yud Shvat, Sichos in English is rolling out their reader-friendly Basi Legani compilation on Chapters 12-14, presenting the original Basi Legani Maamar and incorporating the insights and explanations by the Rebbe from 5723 and 5743. The significance of the Basi Legani Maamar is apparent through how the Rebbe...
