ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Women’s tackle football team, Nevada Storm, invites community to bingo fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Storm is kicking off the season with a family friendly Bingo Extravaganza!. Offensive lineman, Lindsey Smiley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this event supports women’s ability to provide women with the opportunity to play and compete at the top tier of tackle football preparing for international and national competition; while fostering an environment of good will and sportsmanship.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza

If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow; Frigid temps to follow

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Teens clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, bullets were flying,...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City

Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Current

Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
fernleyreporter.com

Mayor takes on dual role as acting city manager

Mayor Neal McIntyre, who was elected in November, has taken on the dual role as acting city manager since the departure of the former city manager, Patrick Marsh. McIntyre, who was sworn into office Dec. 7, asked Marsh to resign on Dec. 16. When Marsh declined, McIntyre instead fired Marsh. Marsh originally appealed the firing to the city council, but at a special meeting Jan. 11 to consider the appeal, McIntyre said Marsh had agreed to resign and the council instead approved a separation agreement with Marsh.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy