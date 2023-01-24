Read full article on original website
Don’t like those lines above your upper lip? Four ways to get rid of them
Also called “barcode lines” because of their vertical appearance above the upper lip, these bothersome wrinkles have traditionally been associated with smoking because they tend to form when you purse your lips. Repeatedly drinking through a straw can have the same effect of accelerating the formation of these wrinkles.
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Don’t smoke pot if you’re old, experts warn
(WTVO) — Health experts are warning Baby Boomers they can’t smoke marijuana the way they used to in the ’60s, as more seniors using cannabis and ending up in the emergency room. “They think they know from the sixties and seventies, I know how to do marijuana,” said Harris Stratyner, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychology […]
CNBC
A cardiologist shares the 4 worst foods for high cholesterol—and what she eats to keep her ‘heart healthy’
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
A 12-year old girl was diagnosed with hormonal imbalances — in reality, she had a 3-pound tumor on her ovary
The young patient saw a doctor for worsening abdominal pain, and because her period had abruptly stopped for two years.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
Put Down the Beer: Alcohol Flush May Be a Deadly Sign
If you’re East or Southeast Asian, you’re probably very familiar with the alcohol flushing response—otherwise known as the “Asian glow.” After one or two drinks, your face and body grows redder than a sun-dried tomato, and people start asking you if you somehow got sunburned at the bar or party that night.The flushing response is the result of a genetic quirk. More specifically, it’s an inherited deficiency with an enzyme dubbed aldehyde deydrogenase 2 (ALDH2). This genetic variant itself is called ALDH2*2 and affects roughly 8 percent of the world population.While the glow is often just an embarrassing thing that...
What is ‘Ozempic face’? Doctors warn about facial ageing side effect of diabetes medications
Doctors are warning individuals who have turned to diabetes medications to lose weight that the drugs may result in unwanted side effects such as facial ageing.In recent months, injectable prescription medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which were created for those with type 2 diabetes, have seen a rise in popularity among individuals who view the drugs as a quick-fix weight-loss method.Social media, and reports of widespread use of the drugs among celebrities, have contributed to the phenomenon, which since has resulted in shortages of the prescription medications.However, doctors have now issued a warning about “Ozempic face,” a possible...
How to use ice to reduce hangover puffiness and dark circles under your eyes
You don't need to buy special ice rollers to get the benefits of this beauty hack.
dcnewsnow.com
Best serum for acne scars
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If persistent pimples weren’t annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne...
Medical News Today
Are there warning signs days before a stroke?
A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is limited, causing damage to brain cells. There are warning signs that indicate a person is experiencing a stroke, but these occur suddenly. Stroke is the. cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States. It...
insightscare.com
As per Researchers, Type 2 Diabetes Patients Have a Double the Chance of Passing Away from Cancer
According to a significant study, having type 2 diabetes more than doubles the risk of dying from some malignancies. According to British experts, people with diabetes have a twofold increased risk of dying from bowel, liver, pancreatic, and endometrial cancer. It was shown that younger women with type 2 diabetes,...
thezoereport.com
If You’re Dealing With Sun Damage & Wrinkles, Add CoQ10 To Your Skin Care Routine
With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. This week, we’re taking a look at Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) for your skin.
suggest.com
Why Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, And Others Swear By The Health Benefits Of Infrared Saunas
In recent years, infrared saunas have become all the rage. After all, celebrities like Cindy Crawford and Lady Gaga have long praised these saunas for their health benefits. But do infrared saunas really make a difference? Turns out, studies have shown that they can help with both physical and mental health!
msn.com
Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
MedicalXpress
Nanofiber-hydrogel loaded with stem cells shows success treating severe complication of Crohn's disease
In a new study using a rat model of Crohn's disease, a biodegradable hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells, developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in a collaborative effort with the Whiting School of Engineering, has shown significant success in treating perianal fistulas (PAF)—one of the many complications of Crohn's disease.
psychreg.org
Why Collagen Is the Key to Improving Brittle Nails
Lower levels of collagen lead to lower levels of keratin which can make your nails brittle and more prone to breakage. As we age our body’s natural collagen production slows down, with the process beginning around the age of 30. Keratin is the primary protein that helps to maintain...
