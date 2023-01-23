ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Proper management of nitrogen and irrigation shown to increase yields and reduce leaching

Imagine a hot and dry summer day, it might have been dry and hot for a long time. The birds are singing and the irrigation machines in the fields are running at full speed. But what does irrigating crops really mean for farmers' yields and how does it affect nitrate leaching? Researchers from Aarhus University have found the answer in data from 1988-1992.
Phys.org

Can we increase the carbon content of agricultural soils?

Climate change is considered one of the most pressing problems of our time. In this context, soil plays a greater role than might be expected. Soil can simultaneously store CO2 from the atmosphere and emit CO2 through microbial decomposition of organic matter. "Soil contains three times as much carbon as...
AM 1390 KRFO

Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?

Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
backyardboss.net

Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting

Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
KUOW

Why egg prices are so high, and some shelves are so bare

Egg prices have been on the rise in recent weeks, with a dozen costing some people nearly $10. But chicken egg farmers say they are not to blame for the woes surrounding their eggs, from price increases to supply shortages. “We are seeing some very temporary, hyper-local isolated shortages, in...
UTAH STATE
beefmagazine.com

Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring

Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
beefmagazine.com

Add more steers to your beef operation

The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
MISSOURI STATE
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Garlic Without Soil

Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
BBC

Elms: England green farming subsidies detail unveiled

Long-awaited details of the post-Brexit farm subsidy scheme in England have been published by the government. Landowners and farmers will be paid public money for environmental work and sustainable ways of food production. The environmental land management schemes (Elms) will pay farmers public money for actions like managing crop pests...
beefmagazine.com

January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022

Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's wheat, corn crops seen shrinking again as farmers struggle - UGA

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a second year in 2023, with corn output not expected to exceed 18 million tonnes and wheat production 16 million tonnes as farmers reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group said on Thursday.
backyardboss.net

How to Rotate Crops in Your Small Vegetable Garden

While winter tends to be a time of relaxation and indoor gardening, it’s also the perfect chance to plan next season’s garden, meaning choosing the plants you’ll grow and starting seeds indoors. So, where does crop rotation come into play with all of this?. While many garden...

