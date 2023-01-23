Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Proper management of nitrogen and irrigation shown to increase yields and reduce leaching
Imagine a hot and dry summer day, it might have been dry and hot for a long time. The birds are singing and the irrigation machines in the fields are running at full speed. But what does irrigating crops really mean for farmers' yields and how does it affect nitrate leaching? Researchers from Aarhus University have found the answer in data from 1988-1992.
Phys.org
Can we increase the carbon content of agricultural soils?
Climate change is considered one of the most pressing problems of our time. In this context, soil plays a greater role than might be expected. Soil can simultaneously store CO2 from the atmosphere and emit CO2 through microbial decomposition of organic matter. "Soil contains three times as much carbon as...
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?
Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
KUOW
Why egg prices are so high, and some shelves are so bare
Egg prices have been on the rise in recent weeks, with a dozen costing some people nearly $10. But chicken egg farmers say they are not to blame for the woes surrounding their eggs, from price increases to supply shortages. “We are seeing some very temporary, hyper-local isolated shortages, in...
foodsafetynews.com
Growth of cage-free eggs may be paused while producers deal with shortages and high prices
The B2B WATT Poultry is out with its 2023 special issue of the egg industry. It is a source of hard-to-find market data about the egg industry, just as high egg prices and shortages capture consumer attention. Information about the largest egg producers and predictions about cages in the future highlight the report.
beefmagazine.com
Heifers on feed indicate long-term liquidation still occurring
Beef cow herd liquidation occurred in a significant way in 2022 due to a combination of strong lean beef demand, higher cull cow prices, and forage issues due to drought. Fewer cows results in fewer feeder cattle, tightening supplies for fed cattle, and ultimately lower beef production in 2023. The USDA-NASS Cattle Inventory report is released at the end of this January and analysts’ estimates for beef cow reduction are in the 3-4% range. This will directly affect feeder cattle numbers in 2023.
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
beefmagazine.com
Add more steers to your beef operation
The use of beef semen on dairy cows is a recent change in the dairy industry to increase revenue and likely profitability for dairy operations. Traditional dairy steer calves had relatively less value, but by employing sex-sorted beef semen on dairy cows that are not candidates to produce replacement dairy heifers, the outcome is a steer calf with additional value when fed and turned into beef.
Food, feed and fuel: global seaweed industry could reduce land needed for farming by 110m hectares, study finds
Scientists identify parts of ocean suitable for seaweed cultivation and suggest it could constitute 10% of human diet to reduce impact of agriculture
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
BBC
Elms: England green farming subsidies detail unveiled
Long-awaited details of the post-Brexit farm subsidy scheme in England have been published by the government. Landowners and farmers will be paid public money for environmental work and sustainable ways of food production. The environmental land management schemes (Elms) will pay farmers public money for actions like managing crop pests...
beefmagazine.com
January 1 cattle on feed declined from 2022
Feedlot inventories were below year-ago levels for the fourth consecutive month according to the latest USDA Cattle on Feed report. There were an estimated 11.68 million head of cattle on feed as of January 1st, which is 3 percent lower than January 1, 2022. December placements were down 8 percent...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's wheat, corn crops seen shrinking again as farmers struggle - UGA
PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's corn and wheat production is set to fall for a second year in 2023, with corn output not expected to exceed 18 million tonnes and wheat production 16 million tonnes as farmers reduce planting due to the war, a grain sector group said on Thursday.
backyardboss.net
How to Rotate Crops in Your Small Vegetable Garden
While winter tends to be a time of relaxation and indoor gardening, it’s also the perfect chance to plan next season’s garden, meaning choosing the plants you’ll grow and starting seeds indoors. So, where does crop rotation come into play with all of this?. While many garden...
