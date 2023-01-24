Read full article on original website
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Wife of rapist who switched genders before being sent to all-female prison brands transition ‘sham for easier life’
THE estranged wife of a trans rapist sent to an all-female jail said yesterday: “It’s a sham for an easier life.”. Shonna Graham said gender-switch Isla Bryson never mentioned feeling he was in the wrong body. It comes as Bryson, 31, switched gender after appearing in the dock...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
KEYT
Man held for knife attack on German train; 2 dead, 7 injured
BERLIN (AP) — A knife-wielding man described as a stateless Palestinian fatally stabbed two passengers and injured seven others on a train in northern Germany Wednesday before being grabbed by members of the public and arrested by police, officials said. The motive of the attack was not immediately known.
KEYT
Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king
BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has sentenced a 27-year-old political activist to 28 years in prison for posting messages on Facebook that it said defamed the country’s monarchy. The court found that Mongkhon Thirakot violated the lese majeste law in 14 of 27 posts for which he was arrested last August. The law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often wielded as a tool to quash political dissent. The law has recently drawn increased public attention because of a prison hunger strike by two young women charged with the offense.
WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year.
KEYT
Top prosecutor orders release of Beirut port blast detainees
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s top prosecutor has ordered all suspects detained in the investigation into the deadly 2020 Beirut port blast released and filed charges against the judge leading the probe. The move Wednesday by chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat is another blow to the investigation, which has stalled for years. The probe has threatened to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite — rife with corruption and mismanagement — that has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown. The decision came after Judge Tarek Bitar resumed the investigation into the devastating blast. It followed a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe, including the chief prosecutor.
KEYT
In Denmark, teenager charged for joining white supremacists
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 16-year-old in Denmark has been charged with joining an international neo-Nazi group and having tried to recruit another person to the group, which Danish authorities described as a terrorist group. The teenager, who was not identified, was also accused of sharing militant extremist material as well as bomb and weapons manuals. A prosecutor said Thursday that authorities believe the teenager assumed a leadership role in the Feuerkrieg Division which has been advocating for a race war and promotes some of the most extreme views of the white supremacist movement.
KEYT
Panama ex-president, 2 sons barred from US for corruption
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has banned former Panama President Ricardo Martinelli from ever traveling to the United States. The department said wednesday that it has designated Martinelli for participating in “significant corruption” in awarding government contracts. The ban also applies to two of the former president’s sons, who returned to Panama on Wednesday after completing prison sentences in the United States for laundering millions of dollars in bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. An offiial says Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares and Ricardo Martinelli Linares arrived Wednesday evening.
KEYT
Anger soars in Beirut amid standoff over port blast probe
BEIRUT (AP) — Scores of protesters have scuffled with riot police in Beirut as they try to break into the chief offices of Lebanon’s judiciary. The demonstrations came after Lebanon’s chief prosecutor moved Wednesday to cripple the probe into a massive port explosion that wreaked havoc on the capital city two years ago. The prosecutor ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation and filed charges against the judge leading the probe, Tarek Bitar. The probe has stalled for years and threatens to rattle Lebanon’s ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement. Advocates for Bitar, including most of the victims’ families, fear officials may formally remove the maverick judge from the probe.
KEYT
India’s Adani Group shares plunge, hit by short-seller
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Adani Group has protested allegations by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research that caused shares in its companies to plunge by as much as 8%. Hindenburg issued a report late Tuesday saying it was betting against shares in companies within the Adani empire. Asia’s richest man, coal magnate Gautam Adani, made a vast fortune betting on coal as energy hungry India grew swiftly after its economy was liberalized in the 1990s. Adani businesses span industries including construction, data transmission, media, renewable energy, defense manufacturing and agriculture. The Adani Group’s chief financial officer issued a statement expressing shock over Hindenburg’s report, which he called a “malicious combination of misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations.”
KEYT
Cash-strapped Pakistan’s rupee plunges amid talks with IMF
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Cash-strapped Pakistan’s currency has plunged against the dollar after the government indicated it was ready to comply with tough conditions set by the International Monetary Fund. Pakistan is seeking a crucial installment of a $1.1 billion loan from the fund, part of its $6 billion bailout package, to avoid default. The rupee closed at 230 to the dollar on Wednesday. It slipped further, trading at 255 for $1 within hours of the market reopening on Thursday. The government did not immediately comment. Analyst Ahsan Rasool says the rupee’s decline is a sign that Pakistan was close to securing the much-needed loan from the IMF.
KEYT
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico have confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the Cincinnati, Ohio firm Champlin Architecture, said he “died tragically while visiting his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays.” Gutiérrez, his fiancé, her sister and a cousin left in a car on Christmas to visit a nearby town. Their skeletal remains were found in January in a clandestine burial pit. It was not clear if Gutiérrez was a U.S. citizen.
KEYT
Black boxes from Nepal plane crash to be sent to Singapore
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorders recovered from the Jan. 15 plane crash in Nepal are being sent to Singapore for analysis to identify the cause of the crash that killed all 72 people on board. The twin-engine ATR 72-500 flown by Yeti Airlines crashed on its approach to the airport in the resort town of Pokhara in the Himalayan foothills. Some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why. It was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, as well as four crew members.
KEYT
Yellen tours wildlife reserve to start South Africa visit
HAMMANSKRAAL, South Africa (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has used a tour of a wildlife park in South Africa to announce a joint initiative to combat wildlife trafficking and related criminal activities in both countries. Yellen began her visit to South Africa by touring the Dinokeng Game Reserve and said the United States and South Africa would form a task force to focus on the financing of wildlife trafficking. Yellen is on a 10-day tour of Africa as part of a push by the Biden administration to engage more with the world’s second-largest continent and offset Russia and China’s growing influence. Yellen has already visited Senegal and Zambia.
KEYT
Dual citizen of France and Canada who mailed ricin to President Trump pleads guilty
A dual citizen of France and Canada pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sending letters containing homemade ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House and eight Texas law enforcement officials. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier sent threatening letters containing the poison in September 2020, according to the plea agreement filed...
KEYT
Mexico issues alert over social media tranquilizer craze
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Health authorities in Mexico have issued an alert over an internet “challenge” in which groups of students at three schools in Mexico have taken tranquilizers vying to see who can stay awake longer. The Health Department issued the alert Wednesday asking the public to report any store selling tranquilizers without a prescription. The alert comes one week after eight students at a Mexico City middle school were treated after taking a “controlled medication.” Some were hospitalized. The department warned about a social media challenge “the last one to fall asleep wins,” calling it dangerous.
